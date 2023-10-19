Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood looking for ‘hot guys’ on Winter House Season 3 premiere

Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood are back on Bravo for Winter House Season 3.

Katie and Malia have given up yacht life for a hot second to party with other Bravolebrities and have some winter fun.

Since meeting on Below Deck Med Season 6, Malia and Katie have been inseparable, so they decided to do another reality TV show together.

Bravo gave Below Deck Med fans a glimpse at what to expect from them in their new environment.

The network has released the first few minutes of the Winter House Season 3 premiere.

Let’s just say these two are ready to have fun and hook up as the premiere kicks off.

The footage starts with Katie and Malia driving in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on their way to the house. The conversation quickly turns to hot men, which they are both looking for.

While driving, they get a call from Summer House star Kyle Cooke and his pal, Kory Keefer, from Winter House/Summer House. It’s revealed Kyle and Malia met last year in New York City.

The group is definitely ready to party. After the call, Malia and Katie agree Kory sounds hot.

Once they arrive at the house, they realize that he is hot. Malia calls him a “f**k boy,” while Katie declares that kind of guy is her type.

In a confessional, Katie and Malia introduce themselves with flashbacks to when they met on Below Deck Med Season 6. They now work together in yachting, share an office, have a podcast, and even live together when they are not working on boats.

They poke fun at the rumors they are dating by clarifying that they do everything together, but they still love “d**k.” It’s kind of their mission for this winter vacation fun.

What else happens in the first few minutes of Winter House Season 3?

Summer House star Danielle Olivera and her friend Casey Craig stop at the liquor store to stock up on booze. Danielle is now single and ready to mingle, even asking the cashier if there are a lot of single guys in town.

Jordan Emanuel from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard arrives to meet Malia, Katie, Kyle, and Kory, with Danielle and Casey not far behind. It turns out Jordan and Danielle are pals.

Danielle’s happy to have some wing women in Casey and Jordan by her side.

It’s smiles all around on the Winter House Season 3 premiere, and not all the players have made it to the house yet.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, and Family Karma’s Brian Benni have yet to arrive.

Buckle up, Below Deck Med fans, because Katie Flood and Malia White are showing a whole new side of them to Winter House. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, other Below Deck stars will be popping up for this crazy time, too.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c. Winter House Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, October 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.