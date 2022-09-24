Below Deck Med alums Malia White and Katie Flood are ‘Maids of Dishonor’

Malia and Katie met on Below Deck Med Season 6. Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean pals Malia White and Katie Flood are “Maids of Dishonor” as they continue to work together after Season 6 wrapped.

Fans of Below Deck Med know that the Season 6 crew, minus Lexi Wilson, became very close.

While Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Courtney Veale reunited on-screen for Season 7, Katie and Malia have been working together for months.

Malia and Katie frequently highlight their friendship and working relationship via social media.

This week they did it again but with a bit of a twist.

Katie and Malia celebrate one of their friend’s upcoming wedding, and they have an important part in it.

Malia White and Katie Flood are ‘Maids of Dishonor’

Taking to their Instagram Stories this week, Malia and Katie spilled they were having the time of their lives honoring their friend. They also shared that they are happy to be called “Maids of Dishonor” as part of the bridal party.

Malia got the ball rolling with a photo announcing her and Katie’s new title. Malia rocked a short black minidress in the image, while Katie opted for green cargo-like pants and a black top. They were both wearing a sash with “Maids of Dishonor” written across it.

Another picture was a Malia selfie, where she had sunglasses on and once again proudly showcased her bridal party title. The final image was of Katie and Malia with the bride-to-be.

In more pictures from their weekend, Katie shared a group shot. Katie also gave the bride to be her own moment.

Malia then shared a photo of her dancing with her friend, the woman of the hour, the bachelorette.

Below Deck Med alums Katie Flood and Malia White have good times together

The weekend fun didn’t stop there as the group took the festivities out for a night on the town. Katie and Malia took the opportunity to let Below Deck Mediterranean fans know they have the best time hanging together.

In one photo, Malia’s taking a selfie of them with a sticker for her podcast, Total Ship Show, front and center on her photo. Another one had them drinking wine, with Malia giving a shoutout to the restaurant Oasi La Pizza in Italy.

The final image was a solo shot of Katie taken by Malia, who once again gave props to their favorite restaurant.

There’s no question that Malia White and Katie Flood became good friends while filming Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

Do you miss seeing them on the hit-yachting show?

