Below Deck Med alum Zee Dempers opens up about ‘tough two months’ shares important reminder

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Zee Dempers has been struggling the past couple of months, which he has now chosen to open up about.

Zee became a fan favorite when he joined the show for Below Deck Med Season 6 and returned for Season 7.

The deckhand became known for his positivity, nice guy demeanor, and signature smile.

However, Zee’s getting real that things are not always as they seem, especially with people on television.

This week, Zee shared a brutally honest message on social media that showed a different side of himself to Below Deck Mediterranean fans.

The note also served as a reminder to check on loved ones, as he showed two versions of himself to the world.

Mzi “Zee” Dempers reveals he’s been dealing with ‘self hate’

Taking to Instagram, Zee shared two photos in a post. The first one was of him as a child with his signature smile. In the second pic, Zee was sporting a scarf, sunglasses, and a beret as he kind of grinned at the camera.

“Two different versions of a Happy Zee. Honesty hour: the past couple of months have definitely probably been the two toughest months of my life. So much uncertainty and frustration leading to much unwarranted self hate and a continual spiral of confusion. Left me feeling super super vulnerable and forgetting to appreciate the things which aren’t affecting me negatively,” he kicked off the caption.

Zee shared the past two months have been riddled with doing too much thinking and contemplating things. The deckhand admitted that day, though, he was feeling much better, and it came out of nowhere.

Since he knows things can change in an instant, Zee reminded his followers to take time out each day and focus on what’s causing pain instead of letting it all build up. Zee also suggested that people should focus on what makes them happy or will make them feel fulfilled.

Before ending his IG post, Zee shared a reminder to “Check in on your friends, and see how you can help them and check in on yourself and see how you can help yourself.”

Below Deck Med fans react to Zee Dempers post

The comments section of Zee’s IG post was filled with positive words and support for him. One familiar face popped up, one of Zee’s favorite costars, who was filled with emotion for the Bravo personality.

Katie Flood wrote a lengthy reply praising her friend and letting him know she will always be there for him. She also reminded him of the “light” he is so to many people.

Several other responses were from Below Deck Mediterranean fans, who also gushed over Zee and let him know just how much he means to people.

Zee Dempers got real about his struggles, while he also gave some advice and some insight.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.