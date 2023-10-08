Below Deck Med alum Natasha Webb has gotten engaged, and she couldn’t be happier.

Natasha was a one-and-done with the Below Deck franchise.

The chief stew didn’t have the best time during her Season 7 run, having romantic drama with chef Dave White.

She also clashed with stew Natalya Scudder, who is having a repeat of not getting along with her chief stew on Season 8 with Tumi Mhlongo.

Natasha had put all the Below Deck Med chaos behind her even before the reunion show, which she skipped.

Now, the former reality TV star has embarked on a new chapter in her life: engagement.

Below Deck Med alum Natasha Webb engaged

On Sunday, Natasha took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she said yes to her boyfriend of over a year, musician Max Landry.

The IG post was made up of a carousel of pictures, kicking off with the couple smiling from ear to ear as Natasha held up her stunning engagement ring. A second shot was simply of the gorgeous ring, while others were of Natasha and Max celebrating with their loved ones.

“I SAID YES!!! 💍 Over a year & a half ago I met my soulmate in LA & knew instantly that he was the one ❤️ I feel so blessed & grateful that the universe brought us together 💕 now he asked me to marry him, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! 😍 Here’s to the future Mr & Mrs Landry,” was the caption on Natasha’s post.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Natasha’s engagement announcement to become flooded with congrats and well wishes. One of those was from her former Below Deck Med costar and pal Kyle Viljoen.

“Im am beyond overjoyed that my two favorite loves have a lifetime of each other to share! Truly a match made (most by me) but the greatest love Gods too❤️❤️❤️ I love you both,” Kyle wrote.

Natasha and Kyle have remained good friends since bonding on Season 7 of the hit yachting show. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natasha was there for him after Kyle suffered a serious health scare a couple of weeks ago.

Back to Natasha and her new fiancé. Who is the man who will soon be Natasha’s husband?

Who is Below Deck Med alum Natasha Webb’s fiancé Max Landry?

Max is a musician who has released several songs via Spotify, SoundCloud, and via his social media.

Despite being with Natasha for over a year, Max rarely posts about his personal life. Instead, he uses his Instagram to highlight his musical talent.

However, Max did share his engagement news, giving a shout-out to his future bride.

“SHE SAID YES‼️💍❤️ Im not me without you my love. Prosecco tastes better. Colors feel brighter. The music sounds sweeter. I couldn’t be luckier,” Max wrote.

Natasha Webb is engaged to her boyfriend, Max Landry!

There must be something in the Below Deck water because she isn’t the only one with wedding news this week.

Below Deck alum, Ashton Pienaar got married last week. Josiah Carter from Below Deck Season 6 also announced his marriage to boyfriend Michael Groves, whom he wed in September.

Congrats to Natasha and Max on their engagement!

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.