Below Deck Med alum Natasha Webb celebrates engagement with Kyle Viljoen

Below Deck Med alums Natasha Webb and her pal Kyle Viljoen reunited for a very special celebration.

Kyle and Natasha became friends while appearing on Below Deck Med Season 7.

That bond remains strong because Kyle was one of the people Natasha opted to celebrate her engagement with this week.

Natasha announced her engagement to her boyfriend of over a year, musician Max Landry, last Sunday.

Her initial message included several pictures of friends and family showering the happy couple with love.

The other day, Natasha revealed her happiness of getting to celebrate her milestone moment with her buddy Kyle.

On Instagram, Natasha shared a carousel of pictures of her and Max taking on New York City to celebrate their engagement.

Kyle and his fiance Zachary Riley posed with Max and Natasha in the first picture. It was smiles all around for the foursome enjoying a night in the Big Apple.

Another photo featured Natasha and Kyle standing in the middle of an NYC street, laughing with their arms around each other. Zachary joined Kyle and Natasha for a selfie along the water, too.

The Below Deck Med pals were spotted sitting on a park bench for some coffee and bagel time while a Zachary, Natasha, and Kyle selfie ended the IG post.

Several other photos featured the good times Natasha and Max had celebrating with their other friends.

“New York you were fabulous! 🗽 💖Part 2 of our engagement trip! 💃🕺 So incredible to be reunited back with my bestie Kyle, love you so much! 🤗 Thank you so much to Kyle, Zachary & Jameson for having us stay at your home, you’re amazing, we adore you!🏡❤️,” Natasha wrote as part of her caption.

The chief stew also gave a shoutout to her brother-in-law and several other friends for the epic weekend.

In another Instagram post, Natasha revealed that she and her soon-to-be hubby hit up Nashville to kick off their days of engagement celebration.

Natasha again shared several pictures from her good times, even hinting that their party cities might have to do with Max being on tour.

“Nashville you were awesome ✌️ ✨💃🕺 Part 1 of our trip! So much fun! Thank you so much Jake & Kristi for having us 💕 we love you guys! Xx #nashville #engagementtrip #ontour,” she wrote.

There have been a few weddings and engagements in the Below Deck family over the past few weeks.

Captain Sandy Yawn got engaged to her girlfriend Leah Shafer in September after four years of dating.

Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar announced he got married in early October. Ashton’s Below Deck Season 6 costar, Josiah Carter, also wed his longtime love at the end of September.

Kyle Viljoen and Natasha Webb celebrated her engagement off-screen. However, on-screen, Kyle has been stirring the pot on Below Deck Med Season 8.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.