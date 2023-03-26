Below Deck Mediterranean alum Natalya Scudder was a vision in red as she sent temperatures rising to share a special note.

Natalya was first introduced into the Below Deck family on Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

The brunette beauty has since been working in yachting while also working on building her brand.

This week, Natalya looked gorgeous as she took to Instagram to celebrate a new accomplishment with a sweet message.

Natalya rocked a tight red lacy lingerie number that hit her perfectly as she stood outside, soaking up the sun and taking it all in.

Holding a vase full of flowers in one hand, Natalya had her eyes closed as she completed her look with a set of bunny ears.

“Thank you all for supporting and loving this Aussie bunny ❤️” she teased in the caption.

It’s not only during the day that Natalya has been heating things up on social media. Natalya also stunned for a night out recently.

Natalya Scudder in Daisy Dukes enjoys a night on the town

As Below Deck Mediterranean viewers know, Natalya works hard, but she plays hard too. Natalya enjoyed plenty of crew nights out on the show and, the other day, shared what nights out look like for her these days.

Standing on a balcony at night, Natalya rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes and a silver top that only covered her front. She finished off her evening attire with a pair of black high-heeled boots that hit her mid-calf and a small matching silver purse.

Three photos made up her IG share, with the first showing Natalya flashing her signature smile as she looked over her shoulder and kicked up one heel. The next image featured her backside with her hair cascading down her back that revealed her top was tied together in two spots.

Natalya showed off her creative side in the final shot. All three pictures have city lights as the background.

“Bby girl hit the town last night 🍸🍸,” was the caption on the post.

There’s no question that Natalya has a killer body, especially her derriere, and she let her followers know she works hard to maintain her figure.

Below Deck Med alum Natalya Scudder shares booty workout

Earlier this month, Natalya revealed the workout she does to keep her booty looking fine for all her modeling gigs.

In a video, she went through her whole routine, which included walking on a treadmill, side kicks, butt kicks, squats, and more. The video had Natalya quickly going through the whole routine, which she shared in depth in the caption.

Natalya also had a reminder in the caption that she’s not a personal trainer. However, the routine helped her, and she loves it.

Below Deck Med alum Natalya Scudder continues to live her best life and keeps fans talking nearly a year after she first appeared on the show.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.