Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Malia White has shut down the trolls after she endured backlash over a recent photoshoot.

Malia has been working hard to climb the ranks of the yachting world ever since she first debuted in Season 2 of Below Deck Med.

She even recently shared a career milestone that had the Below Deck community buzzing.

This week though, Malia showed off a different side of her as she put her modeling skills to good use.

Taking to Instagram, Malia shared a stunning photo of her in a white t-shirt and bikini bottoms as she posed in the ocean with her arms over her head.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Fun photo shoot before I left Florida last. Exciting things coming…. 🖤⚓️,” Malia teased in the caption of the IG post.

While the comments section of the post was filled with positive vibes for Malia, the trolls were out in full force, and she wasted no time putting one on blast.

Malia White shuts down trolls over photoshoot backlash

There’s no question that Malia knows how to handle backlash and online trolls. After all, she faced a lot of both following the part she played in Hannah Ferrier’s firing on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

Malia once again proved she will always stand up for herself. In the comments section of her post, one user declared Malia’s picture was not the kind of photo she should be sharing since she “wants to be a captain and taken seriously.”

The reply was read by Malia, who replied with class and confidence.

“It is really sad that as women we think we have to look a certain way to be taken seriously. Embracing our sexuality and posting the odd “sexy” photo shouldn’t determine our ability to do a job. Maybe we shouldn’t be so concerned about what a captain should look like- that’s how we ended up with a male dominated field. Captains can look like this, I’m happy to prove it alongside many others 🖤,” Malia wrote.

She later reshared the response via her IG Stories after it was screengrabbed with a shoutout from a fan.

Malia White takes on a hater. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

The former reality TV star further backed up her word with a video that showed all the many different sides of her, from working on a yacht to looking fabulous in a swimsuit to posing for a recent photoshoot.

Below Deck alum Malia White promotes CELSIUS Energy Drink

Along with working hard to be a captain, hosting her Total Ship Show podcast, and posing for stunning photoshoots, Malia also finds time for brand partnerships.

One of her favorites has been with CELSIUS Energy Drink, which focuses on movement and people staying active. According to the website, the drink is used in conjunction with working out and being active; it boosts metabolism and burns fat.

Malia promoted the drink by writing in an IG caption, “Only way to keep my energy up enough to get a workout in during a busy yard period is with my @Celsiusofficial 🤜🏼 #CelsiusBrandPartner #Celsiuslivefit #Workout.”

The odds of seeing Malia White back on Below Deck Mediterranean anytime soon are slim. However, she did admit in the past that she’s not ruling out a return someday.

In the meantime, Malia has been living her best life and isn’t here for any negativity surrounding her.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.