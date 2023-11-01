Below Deck Med alum Malia White addresses Jake Baker break up

Below Deck Med alum Malia White and Jake Baker quietly split in the summer of 2022 after two years of dating.

Malia met hunky engineer Jake during filming for Below Deck Med Season 6.

The relationship was the last thing Malia expected after having just ended a relationship with her chef boyfriend, Tom Checketts, who appeared with her on Season 5 of the hit yachting show.

Malia kept her relationship with Jake private, which was no surprise considering her relationship and break up with Tom was so public.

Like she did with her relationship, Malia didn’t speak out when she and Jack called it quits.

That all changed a little bit, though, when Malia joined Winter House Season 3

Below Deck Med alum Malia White addresses Jake Baker split

On Winter House, Malia was talking with Summer House star Kory Keefer, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Alex Propson, and Jordan Emanuel from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard about relationships.

Malia revealed it has been seven months since her last relationship ended. No, she didn’t mention Jake specifically. However, the timeline of when Winter House was filmed, and her split from Jake makes it clear that was her last relationship.

“It was over well before that,” Malia explained to Kory, who suggested she was still getting over a breakup.

In her confessional, Malia admitted that she hasn’t kissed or had sex with anyone since her split. The Below Deck Med alum certainly is ready to end the streak. More than ready, in fact, because Malia has her sights set on Kory.

Unfortunately for Malia, Kory has been dating his Summer House costar, Sam Feher. That doesn’t stop Malia from putting the moves on him.

Winter House star Malia White answers fan questions

Malia recently did an Instagram Stories Q&A to get some of her followers’ thoughts on Winter House Season 3.

One question asked if Malia and Katie Flood quit yachting since they are on a new show that wasn’t Below Deck Med.

“We both are still in yachting, it is our full time career! Went for the ski season during our time off!!” Malia responded.

Another one wasn’t a question but rather just a Below Deck fan who enjoys watching Alex, Katie, and Malia on Winter House.

“The yachties understood the assignment,” Malia wrote alongside a picture of the three of them.

Winter House Season 3 had Malia White kind of opening up about her split from Jake Baker. The season has just started, so perhaps Malia will shed more light on her split as she finds herself in the thick of the drama with Kory and Sam.

What do you think of Winter House so far?

Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.