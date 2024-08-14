Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood shares major life update, drops Elena Dubaich bombshell

Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood dropped some bombshells when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live this week.

Katie virtually appeared with Below Deck Med Season 9 star Bri Muller, which was a bummer.

However, not being there in person didn’t stop Katie from spilling some serious tea and a bit of a secret.

Katie kicked things off by revealing she had moved to Dubai, saying, “I just moved here literally like, three days ago. “The life, it’s a vibe.”

That wasn’t the only life update Kate gave either.

“I’m officially not a yachtie anymore, so I’m taking a step into real life,” Katie expressed on WWHL.

It was a bit of a shocker to hear Katie left yachting behind, especially since she spent the past couple of years working alongside her bestie and former Below Deck Med costar Malia White.

Katie also had some thoughts on Below Deck Med Season 9, resulting in her throwing shade.

Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood Elena Dubaich bombshell

Season 9 of Below Deck Med has focused heavily on the feud between Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri. There’s no love lost between them, that’s for sure. Time does not heal all wounds in this case.

Andy Cohen wanted Katie’s insight into the whole Bri and Ellie drama. It turns out Katie knows exactly how Bri feels for one very good reason.

“I’ve actually experienced the same situation. Ellie used to work for me,” Katie said before joking, “plot twist.”

Although Katie didn’t go into details regarding what happened with her and Ellie, she does sympathize with Bri and Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

“It’s a really hard situation, and how Aesha was saying, she’s getting Ellie’s side and then getting Bri’s side. It puts you in a really [weird] situation because you don’t know who is telling the truth,” she stated.

The former chief stew reiterated more than once that communication was key, which wasn’t happening on Below Deck Med Season 9.

While many know Katie from her Below Deck Med days, she was also on Winter House last fall, where she had a fling with Vanderpmp Rules star Tom Schwartz.

Katie Flood reveals where she stands with Tom Schwartz after Winter House

Sparks flew between Katie and Tom on Winter House, although the latter was apprehensive about pursuing things. They did have a hot and heavy make-out session, but aside from that, they became friends.

Andy wanted to know if Katie kept in touch with the Vanderpump Rules star.

“I actually haven’t spoken to Schwartzy in a hot minute, but, you know, as always, we have a very chill, casual, easy relationship, so we do chat from time to time,” Katie explained.

Despite having nothing but love for Tom, Katie did compare their make-out session to something from her high school days.

Katie Flood from Below Deck Med seems to have yachting and reality TV behind her. The former chief stew has moved to Dubai and is giving land life a try.

Are you surprised at Katie’s comments about Ellie?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.