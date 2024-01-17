Below Deck Med alum Julia d’Albert welcomes first child with husband Matty Johnson

The Below Deck baby boom continues with news that Below Deck Med alum Julia d’Albert has welcomed her first child.

Julia was a one-and-done with Below Deck Med, helping launch the Below Deck spin-off on Season 1.

However, the British native has been part of Galley Talk, commentating on Below Deck shows alongside her pal Josiah Carter.

Today, on her 40th birthday, Julia revealed that after years of fertility struggles, she’s a mom.

Julia and her husband, Matty Johnson, announced they were expecting last summer.

The Bravo personality has kept fans updated on her pregnancy, including that she went nearly two weeks after her due date.

Taking to Instagram, Julia shared a series of photos to reveal her milestone birthday, which was overshadowed by the best gift of her life, her son.

“Our baby boy arrived on the 14th of January at 12.57am weighing 7.2 lbs – currently he has no name 🫣…I felt too overwhelmed in hospital to make such a permanent decision,” she wrote in part of her lengthy caption.

Julia explained that several twists and turns threw her birth plan out the window, and she ended up having a C-section. Although it was not as she envisioned, the most important thing was that mom and baby are healthy.

“One more thing…mums are absolute warriors I truly underestimated childbirth and becoming a first time mum; it’s truly one of the hardest, emotional, most overwhelming, sleep depriving experiences I’ve ever gone through. Mums you are amazing,” Julia ended her caption.

The carousel of pictures showed Julia and Matty at the hospital and home, embracing life with their newborn son.

Julia d’Albert opens up about fertility struggles and miscarriages

Ahead of announcing her pregnancy last summer, Julia got real about the challenges she faced in 2022. In an Instagram video, Julia spoke her truth, admitting that 2022 tested like she never could have imagined.

“I came on here to share the journey I’ve been going through over the past year. Matty and I have been trying for a baby for about 13 months. And we’ve had two miscarriages, one at seven weeks and one at five weeks,” she shared.

Julia wanted to speak her truth because of the impact miscarriages and infertility have on women. It’s not talked about enough, so Julia wanted to be open in the hopes of helping others.

The former yachtie admitted that she felt lost and upset, but talking did help her.

“Personally I have found it helpful talking to friends & family about it but understand for some it’s just too difficult 😞,” Julia wrote in the caption.

After a long, hard road, Julia d’Albert has made her dream of becoming a mom come true. Congrats to Julia and her husband, Matty, on the birth of their son.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.