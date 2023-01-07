Jess enjoys some mom time after welcoming daughter Charli. Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum and new mom Jessica More stunned in a crop top and underwear for her first post-baby photo shoot.

Jess welcomed her daughter Charli last fall and has been in full-on mom mode ever since

The former yachting star has been gushing over her daughter while also sharing the challenges of parenthood.

This week though, Jess revealed she’s slowly finding time for herself and getting back into doing things she enjoys.

Taking to Instagram, Jess looked fabulous as she showed off her post-baby body in high-cut black underwear and a tan sleeves crop top that hit right below her chest. Jess’s flat tummy was highlighted as she had her hands over her head in both pictures.

In the first shot, she’s playing with her high ponytail while looking off to the side. The second pic had her looking straight at the camera as she appeared to be doing some kind of a stretch.

“Losing yourself for a bit is a real thing postpartum. So grateful to start feeling and looking like myself again. Had fun shooting again with @furyphotography while Charli napped,” was the caption on the post.

Jess also tagged @milfmoneymamma for a new project that Jess has in the works, with very little information about it right now.

Jessica More exercises with daughter Charli and gives pro tip

It can be challenging for all parents to find time to work out, especially when their children are babies. Jess has revealed that she combines her workout with spending time with her baby girl.

The Below Deck Med beauty takes full advantage of living in Florida to get a little outside exercise in with Charli. In another IG post this week, Jess sported black workout shorts and a matching tank top with white sneakers as she stood on the beach.

Two photos made up her share, with the first one having baby Charli snuggled in her stroller as Jess stood next to her fixing her hair and rocking a pair of sunglasses. The next image featured Jess striking a pose as she kissed her baby girl.

“Little run, little walk and we pushed through the sand for some glute work. Charli just chilled the whole time 😂 pro tip- use your sneaker to hold your phone to take the pic on self timer ⏱️,” she wrote in the caption.

Kate Chastain and Peter Hunziker support Below Deck Med alum Jessica More

Jess has received a slew of support from the Below Deck family since she announced her pregnancy.

The single mom recently shared that she and Charli enjoyed a little FaceTime sesh with Peter Hunziker, who Jess worked with on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Earlier today, pregnant Kate Chastain shared that she was on her way to spend time with Jess and Charli. In true Kate fashion, she kept the video light, even revealing she had a doll in a car seat to help her prepare for the next chapter in her life.

Jessica More has been rocking motherhood, and now she’s given her 132k followers a look at how she’s carving out a little time for herself.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.