Below Deck Med alum Jessica More shares bikini throwback as she reflects on pregnancy

Jessica’s nearing the end of her pregnancy. Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More shared a bikini throwback as she reflected on finding out she was going to be a mother for the first time.

Jessica made quite the impression on Below Deck Med Season 5 thanks to her boatmance with Robert Westergaard.

Like all Below Deck romances, their relationship didn’t last once the cameras stopped rolling.

These days, Jessica has traded in reality television and yachting for a more positive, peaceful lifestyle.

That’s more important than ever to Jessica, who shocked fans in July with not only her pregnancy news but that she was already in her third trimester.

As Jessica prepares for the next chapter in her life, she’s taking time to look back on the moment that changes her life forever.

Jessica More shares bikini throwback as she reflects on pivotal pregnancy moment

The Below Deck Mediterranean alum used Instagram last week to look back at the moment she found out she was pregnant. Two photos made up Jessica’s social media share, with both featuring her rocking bikinis in a tropical paradise.

In the first picture, Jessica sports a teal two-piece as she sits on the side of the pool. Jessica opted for a side view, which included her holding a watermelon as looked directly at the camera. Her long black locks flowed down her back and to the side as she completed the look with a sun hat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessica was all smiles in the second photo with a pal as they sat on what appeared to be a boat. This time the former yachtie rocked a black, yellow, and orange pattern skimpy bikini that fit her perfectly.

“Reminiscing to when I was in Nicaragua and found out I was growing a little baby in my belly. Couldn’t have been in a more beautiful place with the most incredibly supportive loving people. I’m getting so excited, 4 more weeks +\- till she’s here 🥰,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Yesterday, Jessica took to Instagram Stories to show off her growing belly and gave an update on her pregnancy.

Jessica was in a selfie mode standing in front mirror, recording a video of her bare baby bump, wearing only underwear and a sports bra. She revealed to her followers that she’s ready for the baby and is 37 weeks pregnant.

Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

That means Jessica could be a first time mother before the month is over. If Jessica needs advice, she can turn to her Below Deck Mediterranean costar Hannah Ferrier, who has already given Jess some mom advice.

Jessica has also revealed that Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan will be in the delivery room with her as the two are close friends.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.