Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier gushes over June Foster’s new children’s book

Hannah and June starred on Below Deck Med Season 4 together. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum June Foster has written a children’s book, and her former boss Hannah Ferrier has gushed over it.

Hannah and June worked together on Below Deck Med Season 4, forever cementing the phrase “June June Hannah,” when the chief stew repeatedly tried to reach her subordinate.

Whatever went down on the hit yachting show has been put in the past for Hannah as she recently promoted her former colleague’s latest project.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hannah kicked off her video with her famous Below Deck Mediterranean line to reveal June has written a children’s book.

Hannah not only gushed over June’s book but also revealed that it’s one of her daughter Ava’s favorite books to read.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former chief stew tagged June in the video and wrote, “JUNE JUNE HANNAH!!!! My gorgeous girl June has a kids book out and it’s GORGEOUS I’ve been reading to Ava before bed and she loves it,” she wrote.

Hannah also encouraged her followers to head over to June’s Instagram page and get a copy for a Christmas present.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Med alum June Foster’s new kids book

June has been promoting her project on social media recently. The book is titled Lulu and Malek Sail off to Sea, where Lulu and Malek make new friends while discovering how to take care of the planet.

In an Instagram post to promote the book, June revealed there are messages of diversity, friendship, helping those in need, and protecting the environment to help children learn important lessons.

Lulu and Malek Sail off to Sea can be purchased on Amazon. For every book purchased, June and her co-author, Rob Scheer, will donate one book to Comfort Cases.

The organization was founded by Rob and helps bring “dignity and hope” to children in the foster care system.

Hannah Ferrier and June Foster bonded on Below deck Mediterranean Season 4

June joined the interior team on the hit yachting how when stew Anastasia Surmava took over the chef role after Captain Sandy Yawn fired chef Mila Kolomeitseva.

The new stew wasn’t around for the whole season, though, as Anastasia chose to return to her stew role for the last couple of charters with chef Ben Robinson taking over the galley. Since there was no room for June in the interior, Captain Sandy Yawn had to let her go from her stew duties.

However, Hannah Ferrier and June Foster bonded during her short time on Below Deck Med, creating a friendship that’s still going strong today.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.