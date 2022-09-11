Below Deck Med alum Delaney Evans rocks Burning Man in sheer bodysuit and skimpy swimsuits

Delaney was all smiles at Burning Man. Pic credit: @delaneyeva/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Delaney Evans rocked Burning Man in a sheer bodysuit and skimpy swimsuits.

Delaney didn’t make a big splash on Below Deck Med Season 6. The redhead beauty was kind of a blink, and you will miss her on the show.

Then chief stew Katie Flood opted to end the season with just her and Courtney Veale instead of training Delaney in the interior.

These days Delaney has been living her best life, still working in yachting in Hawaii and traveling with her main guy.

They have been dating since early this summer, with Delaney giving off the island vibe as the couple went on vacation a couple of weeks after meeting.

This week Delaney and her guy ventured to Burning Man in Nevada to continue their fun-filled romance.

Delaney Evans rocks Burning Man in a sheer bodysuit

On Saturday, Delaney used Instagram to show her dancing her life away at the event. In a video, Delaney sported an off-the-shoulder sheet cream body suit with silver snowflake pasties covering her chest.

She paired the bodysuit with grey boots, red heart-shaped sunglasses, and a hat. A long blue fur coat was hanging off her shoulders in part of the footage.

The yachtie was seen dancing up a storm in various locations at Burning Man, with the song Breaking Beattz & KZN playing on the footage.

“had myself a nice lil #robotheart morning if I do say so myself 😈🤖❤️ #burningman2022,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Below Deck Med alum Delaney Evans sports skimpy swimsuits at Burning Man

Delaney also shared a post of her and her guy at Burning Man. In another video, her guy is shirtless and wearing pants with sneakers, while Delaney has on an Army green low-cut thong one-piece with high boots.

Her boyfriend picks her up and spins her around in the footage. Delaney and her guy both have smiles on their faces, making it clear they are having a great time.

“still processing all the magical moments from the burn… for now, here is a teaser 😘,” she wrote as the caption.

The final post featured Delaney decked out in a cream-colored bikini with tiny bottoms and a top that showed off her toned tummy. Again, Delaney wore boots with her stunning outfit.

Things get quite sandy and dusty at Burning Man, and Delaney happily showed that in her pictures and video.

Delaney Evans from Below Deck Mediterranean heated up Instagram with some fun moments from her time at Burning Man.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.