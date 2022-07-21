Below Deck Med alum Delaney Evans in skimpy bikini kisses mystery man

Delaney is living her best life after Below Deck Med Season 6. Pic credit: @delaneyeva/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Delaney Evans in a skimpy bikini kisses a mystery man while looking gorgeous.

Delaney was a blink, and you’ll miss her crew member on Below Deck Med Season 6. The red-head was brought in to replace Lexi Wilson, with only a couple of charters left.

Unfortunately, her stew experience wasn’t quite as Delaney had on her resume making her more green than chief stew Katie Flood expected or needed.

A cabin issue was the final straw for Katie, who decided it was better to let Delaney go than to train her. Katie opted to end the season with just her and Courtney Veale in the interior.

Despite her brief stint on Below Deck Mediterranean, Delaney enjoyed her time on the show. It even piqued her interest in working as a stew.

The show also reminded her just how much she loves working on sailing yachts. These days Delaney is still living the yachtie life and the not-so-single life too.

Delaney Evans in skimpy bikini kisses mystery man

In an Instagram share yesterday, Delaney gave Below Deck Med fans a couple of juicy things to talk about.

The reality TV beauty shared a post to Instagram that had her rocking a bikini and kissing a man. Two photos were enough to confirm that Delaney is very happy right now.

Delaney and her guy are standing in the ocean with the turquoise water in the background. In one image, they are kissing as Delaney arches back a little, highlighting her rear and lean legs. She was sporting a barely-there bikini in the side shot too.

The second photo featured the shirtless guy, with one arm around Delaney and the other holding up her leg, as they looked into each other’s eyes. With a hat on her head, more of Delaney’s skimpy swimsuit shows her cleavage spilling over.

“Find us on PornHub” was the caption before Delaney wrote, “Guys i’m kidding #justforjokes.”

Below Deck Med’s Delaney Evans makes fun of her guy

After the first IG post featuring her with a blonde guy, Delaney shared another one that not only made fun of her man, but had them kissing again.

This time the picture was on the rocks with the Hawaiian mountains and ocean in the background. Delaney rocked a black and white animal print workout attire of shorts and a form-fitting sports bra.

“Captain Abs strikes again,” she wrote, making fun of the fact her guy was sans shirt for the second photo op too.

Delaney Evans from Below Deck Mediterranean is living her best life after her brief stint on the show. The red-headed beauty has been enjoying fun in the sun with the new man in her life.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.