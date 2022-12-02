Below Deck Med alum David Pascoe celebrates one year alcohol-free, raises awareness for charity

David has hit a major milestone in his post Below Deck Med life. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum, David Pascoe has celebrated one-year alcohol-free as he continues to raise awareness for a charity close to his heart.

David was a one-and-done with Below Deck Med, only appearing on Season 6 of the hit Below Deck spin-off.

The deckhand was open about his mental health struggles and issues with alcohol on the show.

Last year, David revealed he was taking part in a one-year no-alcohol challenge for charity.

David not only completed that challenge but will keep participating in it as he brings awareness and money to Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

The fan favorite has stayed out of the stoplight since Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean ended, but he’s happily speaking out on this topic.

David Pascoe celebrates one year alcohol-free

Taking to Instagram earlier today, David marked one year without drinking alcohol. The IG post also included several slides about his journey over the past year.

David admitted the desire to be the best version of himself was a big factor in why he accepted the challenge. The result of a year without drinking brought him a lot, including life with no more hangovers, and allowed him to truly take care control of his mental and physical health.

The yachtie details some pros and cons of not consuming alcohol. While most people were understanding, some of his crew members couldn’t grasp a yachtie not drinking. David revealed that his socializing didn’t change because of his sobriety, either. It just gave him a different outlook when socializing.

Then the Below Deck alum made a bold statement declaring he will never drink again. The progress he’s made has been “monumental” compared to the depression that consumed him in the past.

“And there it is, one year later. I’ll never preach sobriety but I can recommend it for when you feel the need to turn your life around for the better. Thank you to the great people that supported me throughout. Here’s to another 365 days of clear thoughts, painless heads and a productive, happy life,” he captioned the post.

Below Deck Med alum David Pascoe raises awareness for charity

The 365-Day no alcohol challenge wasn’t just about David’s sobriety. It was also to raise money and awareness for the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

According to David’s donation page, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity helps support families that have a child with “a life threatening or terminal illness.” The charity focuses on supporting the entire family as a whole, not just the parents or sick child.

David helps raise awareness through Just Giving, which helps people organize fundraisers for charities.

It’s been one year since David Pascoe from Below Deck Mediterranean was on reality television and a drop of alcohol. David’s living his best life and couldn’t be happier.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.