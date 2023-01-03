Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale rocks repeat black dress with high slit for NYE night out, teases 2023 news

Courtney rang in the New Year in style. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Courtney Veale rocked a black dress with a high slit for New Year’s Eve night out as she teased some big news coming in 2023.

Courtney is no stranger to showing off her fashionista style when she’s not sporting her yachtie uniform on Below Deck Med.

To ring in the New Year, Courtney went for a dress she felt deserved to be worn again.

In a video on Instagram, Courtney was decked out in a long black tight dress with long sleeves and a slit clear up to her thigh.

Courtney had her air up in the first part of the footage as she struck a pose with a drink in one hand, revealing she accessorized the look with black strappy heels.

A second shot in the video had Courtney with her air down and shimming toward the camera.

“The dress deserved another night 👏🏽😮‍💨 @laurasboutiqueny,” was the caption on her IG post.

Two weeks prior, Courtney sported the same jaw-dropping dress that hugged her perfectly in a share that looked back on her fun-filled week.

“Another wonderful week 🫶🏼” she wrote.

Courtney Veale teases big news in 2023

Along with repeating one of her fashionista styles, Courtney also gave her 178k followers a look at how she spent the final week of 2022. Sharing a carousel of photos, Courtney made it clear that she was in a festive fun mood.

There were pictures of her with friends, including one with her wearing the above-mentioned black dress. The post also included a video of Courtney with an adorable dog and another jaw-dropping outfit.

While expressing her excitement for the New Year, Courtney told her followers to keep their eyes peeled for some exciting news she would soon be sharing.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale raises money for Alzheimer’s Research UK

On Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean, viewers learned that Courtney’s father had Alzheimer’s. Courtney has since become an advocate for raising money for the disease.

Earlier this year, she launched Coco Apparel, her clothing brand, where a percent of the profits go to Alzheimer’s research. In December, Courtney upped her game to raise money by running 25 miles over 25 days to raise money for the cause.

On Christmas Day, Courtney happily revealed she completed the 25 miles and revealed just how much was raised for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean ended last year, proving she isn’t afraid to repeat a killer outfit. Then she kicked off this year with a little teaser for a big announcement coming soon.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.