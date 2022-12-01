Courtney’s killing it with her new clothing brand. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale bared her toned abs for a Nauti or Nice Coco apparel holiday promotion.

Courtney has just ended her second stint on Below Deck Med, this time as a deckhand.

However, she has her new business venture, Coco apparel, to keep her busy.

The company was launched last summer with Courtney featuring casual items like sweatshirts, t-shirts, and tote bags, just to name a few products.

With the holiday season here, Courtney has some new items to sell, and she took to Instagram this week to debut her latest product for her clothing line.

It’s perfect for this time of year, and she happily showed it off to followers.

Courtney Veale bared toned abs for ‘Nauti or Nice’ Coco apparel promotion

The Instagram Post has Courtney getting into the holiday spirit with a white t-shirt that reads Nauti or Nice with Happy Holidays in red underneath it.

In the first image, Courtney’s rocking a Santa hat as she pulls up the shirt to reveal her toned tummy. A pair of grey sweatpants finishes off her look.

A second image features the yachtie sitting on a couch without the hat but with her new Coco apparel shirt in full view and a Christmas tree in the background. The final show hid the writing on the white t-shirt as Courtney had her back to the camera.

“Christmas is coming! 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 Have you been Nauti or Nice this year? 😉 @cocoapparelx is live and available to order!” was the caption on the Post, along with a link to purchase the item.

The official Coco apparel Instagram debuted that the Nauti or Nice item also comes in a sweatshirt, which Courtney also promoted via a video.

Courtney Veale shows off Below Deck Med reunion look

Last week the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 cast came together for one final chat about the show. Well, everyone except deckhand Jason Gaskell and chief stew Natasha Webb both of whom opted out of the event.

Despite the reunion being held via zoom, the Home crew members still brought their fashion A-game to the show. Courtney was no exception either. She was stunning in a black dress with a plunging neckline and a blazer.

Following the show, Courtney shared a video showing off the dress without the blazer and giving a shoutout to Veronica Beard for creating the look.

Courtney Veale may no longer be on television. However, Below Deck Med fans can find her promoting various items for her company Coco apparel on social media.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Bravo.