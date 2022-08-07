Below Deck Med alum Bugsy Drake is a vision in short shorts and cute top

Bugsy’s summer style is on point. Pic credit: @bugsydrake/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Bugsy Drake is a vision in short shorts and a cute top as she enjoys a little rest and relaxation.

Bugsy made a name for herself on Below Deck Med Seasons 2 and 5. During the latter, she was bumped up to chief stew when fan-favorite Hannah Ferrier was fired.

It’s been a couple of years since Bugsy was on the small screen, as she remains extremely busy with yachting and her business ventures.

Those who watched Bugsy on the hit yachting show know Captain Sandy Yawn frequently complimented Bugsy on her table-scaping skills. After Season 5, Bugsy shared her creative talent when she wrote a book on the topic.

Along with becoming an author, Bugsy launched her own luggage company this year and still works in yachting.

With her busy schedule, it’s no wonder Bugsy needed a little R&R this week.

Bugsy Drake is a vision in short shorts and a cute top

In an Instagram share, Bugsy let Below Deck Mediterranean fans in on how she spends her downtime. The blonde beauty was sitting on a balcony in Sorrento, Italy.

With a stunning view as her backdrop, Bugsy had one leg out straight and the other tucked in and a drink in front of her. Bugsy rocked a pair of high-waisted short jean shorts. She paired them with a flowered bikini top showing off her toned midsection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bugsy had a flower in her hair, which has become her signature look, a grin on her face, and three bracelets on her arm to complete her style.

“A little RnR under the Olive Trees 🇮🇹❤️,” was the caption on her stunning picture.

Below Deck Med alum Bugsy Drake has a Sex and the City moment

Bugsy shared another IG post to reveal how much fun she’s having in Italy right now. The Below Deck Mediterranean starlet is in between charters, and she’s loving every minute of her break.

She sported a flowy light pink skirt and white top with a tan belt around her waist. Bugsy’s blonde hair was pulled back, completing her look with white sandals and a white handbag.

The yachtie strolled through the streets of Naples, writing on the Instagram post, “My Carrie Bradshaw moment in Italy and a night off between Charters ✨✨✨”

There’s no question the caption was fitting, and Bugsy was certainly channeling Sarah Jessica Parker from Sex and the City.

Bugsy Drake has been living her best life since Below Deck Mediterranean fans last saw her on the show.

As for whether she would return to the yachting franchise, Bugsy hasn’t ruled it out. Season 8 will begin filming in a couple of months; perhaps Bugsy will be back a chief stew then.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.