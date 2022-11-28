Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava shows off growing baby bump in mini REVOLVE fashion

Anastasia unveils some of her favorite pregnancy looks. Pic credit: @nastiasurmava/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava shows off her pregnancy style as she promotes the brand REVOLVE.

The brunette beauty has traded in reality television and yachtie life for that of an entrepreneur, wife, and soon-to-be mama.

Last summer, Anastasia announced her pregnancy, weeks after she and her now husband, Will Higginson, tied the knot.

The Season 4 Below Deck Med star later revealed the first time parents will be welcoming a daughter in the spring of 2023.

Since then, Anastasia has been using social media to give her 126k followers a look at pregnancy life.

This includes giving a shout-out to her favorite brand that accents her growing belly.

Anastasia Surmava shows off pregnancy style for REVOLVE

A couple of weeks ago, Anastasia used Instagram to put on a fashion show of various REVOLVE pieces that are perfect for ladies who are pregnant and not pregnant.

Kicking off the video, she rocked a causal brown dress that was form-fitting. Next was a light blue sweater-like dress with Anastasia showing off her baby bump.

Anastasia went dressier for her next look, which was a black leather skirt and a white long-sleeved top. Shea added a long black and white coat over the outfit for those colder Vermont days.

Baggy jeans with the same white top mentioned above had Anastasia’s bare baby bump peeking out as she went chill and casual. Then she rocked a fun jumpsuit with tiny straps and a cutout back, pairing it with some heels.

Anastasia’s fashion show also had a comfy sweater outfit with pants, and a big seater clasped below her chest, giving her baby bump room to breathe. For those glam night outs, Anastasia had a long flowing red dress with long sleeves plunging neckline and a low back.

“Fall @revolve haul for all my preggy cuties out there 👶🏻🤍 All product links in highlights x,” was the caption on the post as she tagged REVOLVE.

Below Deck Med alums Anastasia Surmava and Aesha Scott hang together

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott and Anastasia first met on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4. They have been best pals ever since and even spent Thanksgiving together this year.

Aesha happily shared a carousel of pictures to her Instagram account that included a surprise party for Aesaha, whose birthday was yesterday. The Instagram Post also had several pictures of pregnant Anastasia.

One even had Anastasia wearing the long black and white REVOLVE coast featured in her above fashion show.

“I’m so grateful for but I’m most grateful @nastiasurmava has gifted me with her and her families endless love and warm welcoming energy,” Aesha wrote as part of her lengthy caption.

Anastasia Surmava from Below Deck Mediterreanan continues to enjoy her pregnancy and bring her fashion A-game thanks to REVOLVE.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.