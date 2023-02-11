Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Sumava shares pregnancy update

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Sumava shared a pregnancy update as she gets ready to meet her precious angel soon.

Anastasia was first introduced to Below Deck Med fans in Season 4 of the Below Deck spin-off.

Although she was a one-and-done with the yachting show, Anastasia did appear on three seasons of Galley Talk alongside her good friend Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 alum Alex Radcliffe.

These days Anastasia has traded in yacht life and reality television life for family life as she also kills it as an entrepreneur.

Last summer, Anastasia married her long-time love Will Higginson in an intimate Vermont wedding.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Weeks later, the happy couple announced they would be parents this spring, and Anastasia has given Below Deck Med fans an update on when she will become a mom.

Anastasia Surmava shares pregnancy update

Taking to Instagram this week, Anastasia gave a bump update to her 125,000 followers. Three photos made up the share with the mom-to-be looking gorgeous in all of them.

Anastasia wore black sweatpants and a white crop top to show off her growing belly. In the first picture, she’s holding her phone in one hand while the other hand rested gently on her bump.

A second shot was pretty much the same other than Anastasia had one hand holding her phone and the other placed on the wall. The final image was a close-up of Anastasia’s belly.

“The Big, The Round, The Beautiful. 🐋 #37weeks #pregnant #pregnantbelly #overit #mamatobe,” was the caption on the post.

It was the hashtag #37weeks that gave the biggest bump update, revealing Anastasia’s due date is near.

Along with a belly bump update and due date teaser, Anastasia used Instagram to share a video of her and Will setting up a mini crib for their little one. She was 34 weeks pregnant at the time and showed off her bump in a stunning orange jumpsuit.

“Getting ready for our baby girl 🤍 We adore our mini crib from @nestigbaby … the best part is that it expands to a crib and then a toddler bed… It was so easy to put together ✨ Can she hurry up and get here please?? 😭 #gifted #34weekspregnant #baby #nursery #nurserydecor #marchbaby #love” she captioned the post.

Other Below Deck stars expecting babies in 2023

Anastasia isn’t the only member of the Below Deck family expecting a child this spring.

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain will become a first-time mom in May. Below Deck Mediterranean alum chef Mathew Shea announced he and his wife are expecting their first child this spring too.

There has been quite a baby boom in the Below Deck family over the past couple of years. Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Alli Dore and Dani Soares had babies in 2021.

Anastasia’s good friend Hannah Ferrier welcomed her daughter Ava in 2020, while Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More had a baby girl last fall. Below Deck Season 6 chef Adrian Martin kicked off 2023 by sharing he became a girl dad in the summer of 2022.

In a matter of weeks, Anastasia Surmava and Will Higginson will meet their baby girl. Stay tuned for more updates on the Below Deck Med beauty.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.