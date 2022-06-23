Below Deck: Kate Chastain and Captain Sandy Yawn hang with Bravo stars in Cannes

Bravo stars hit Cannes for BravoCannes. Pic credit; Bravo

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain, and Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn hung with other Bravo stars in Cannes this week.

Some of the most famous faces from the network coming together for BravoCannes. Andy Cohen was on hand to entertain the Bravocelebrities, including Captain Sandy, Kate, and a couple of the Real Housewives ladies.

Below Deck’s Kate Chastain shares photos from BravoCannes

Last week Kate was spotted hanging with Below Deck alum Fraser Olender in London. Fraser shared snaps of them enjoying a couple of pints together.

It turns out that London was just a pit stop on Kate’s travel journey as she made her Cannes. The former yachtie used Instagram Stories to reveal she was at BravoCannes.

In one photo, Kate poses with RHOBH stars Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, along with Andy Cohen, Captain Sandy, and a couple of fans. Another picture featured Kate on the red carpet, giving a fan “main character vibes.”

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Speaking of Andy, the Watch What Happens Live host also captured a moment between Kate and Dorit, revealing Dorit gave Kate a mantra. Kate reshared the image to her IG Stories too.

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Kate also dropped a Tik Tok video to document her time in Cannes, letting her followers know she was on her way to the event.

Captain Sandy Yawn reveals behind-the-scenes fun in Cannes

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy also shared some of her favorite moments from BravoCannes. The captain took to Instagram to share several photos from the event.

Captain Sandy’s girlfriend Leah Shafer joined her for the festivities, posing with the captain and Kate in one photo. Another picture featured the happy couple with Garcelle.

“What an incredible evening on board the below deck Med boat here in Cannes France with The NBC universal family, the Beverly Hills Housewives @garcelle @doritkemsley @bravoandy, @kate_chastain and my partner Leah Rae @theofficialleahrae,” she wrote.

There was no shortage of Bravo star power at the Cannes event. The news of Captain Sandy’s hang with Kate and the RHOBH ladies comes as Below Deck Med Season 7 details drop.

The trailer featured Captain Sandy facing a slew of challenges. She deals with three new department heads, boatmance drama, stew struggles, and a deck crew with someone whose head isn’t in the game.

Not only is Below Deck Mediterranean returning to Bravo airwaves this summer, but Below Deck Down Under will premiere on the network after its exclusive airing on Peacock. Find out when Below Deck Down Under hits Bravo here.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo and Monday, July 4 on Peacock.