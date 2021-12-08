Below Deck: Jessica Albert responds to Heather Chase and Fraser Olender bad mouthing her on show

Jessica shares her side of all the interior drama on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck stew, Jessica Albert responds to Heather Chase and Fraser Olender bad-mouthing her on the show.

The tide has certainly changed on Below Deck Season 9. Fraser and Jessica appeared to bond over their dislike of Heather as a chief stew. However, it didn’t take long for Fraser to jump ship to team up with Heather over the bad job they felt Jessica was doing as a stew.

Fraser even got upset when Captain Lee Rosbach gave Jess a shout-out at the tip meeting. When the captain called Fraser out after the episodes aired, Fraser clapped back at him.

Now, as the tension between the interior crew mounts and Jess’s job is in jeopardy, she’s responding to all the bad comments made behind her back.

Jess Albert responds to Fraser Olender bad mouthing her on Below Deck

Along with chef Rachel Hargrove, who dished on Heather too but differently, Jessica was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The host couldn’t resist letting Jessica share her side of the story regarding the interior drama.

Andy wanted to know what Jessica thought was Fraser’s most ridiculous comment about her.

“There’s just been so many. Honestly, I had no idea he was talking so much s**t,” she replied.

As for why Fraser suddenly started talking behind her back, well, Jessica had an answer for that too.

“I think it was only a matter of time. I didn’t really have too much in common with the interior crew. So, I felt like it was only a matter of time before the two of them were going to gang up on me, or he was going to find his nose so far up her a**. One or the other. I don’t know,” Jess explained.

Fraser blamed Jessica and her lack of organization for the smelly breadfruit bag left in the laundry area. Jessica declared it wasn’t her. She said any number of people could have left it there since the entire crew was new to My Seanna before filming began.

Speaking of the laundry room, Fraser received a compliment from Captain Lee after cleaning it up. Jess had a reaction to Fraser getting so much praise for the clean laundry area.

“I think it was great he was given a few hours to do solely that job, and he did a great job doing it,” she said.

Below Deck’s Jessica Albert weighs in on Heather Chase dissing her

Heather walked up to see the charter guests behind the bar in the most recent episode. The chief stew was not happy with Jessica, who shared on WWHL that she was only gone for a couple of seconds.

“You know two seconds in a butler’s pantry, and they find their way behind the bar. I am not proud of it. Sometimes they just want to help themselves,” Jessica expressed.

The stew defended her work ethic on Watch What Happens Live too, especially since Heather made it clear Jessica’s job was one the line.

“I wasn’t really vibing with the interior crew. I was working very hard, but it was not obviously shown on television. And I am a lot older. You know, I think this was a little bit of a shock to my system getting thrown onto a yacht after a year of not being on a boat. And a year in quarantine without any social interaction with other people,” she spilled.

Like with Fraser, Jess didn’t realize Heather was talking so much smack behind her back.

“She didn’t really come to me too many times unless the camera was there,” the stew declared.

Jess Albert’s future on Below Deck is up in the air. However, she has responded to the interior tension with Fraser Olender and Heather Chase.

Are you Team Jess or Team Heather and Fraser?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.