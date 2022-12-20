Below Deck: Hayley De Sola Pinto shows off home aesthetics office and cosmetic work she’s done

Hayley De Sola Pinto gave Below Deck a glimpse into her professional life outside of yachting. Pic credit: @hayleydesolapinto/Instagram

Below Deck Season 10 stewardess Hayley De Sola Pinto seems to wear many hats. When she is not on charter, the 25-year-old English beauty runs her own aesthetician business, Classen Aesthetics.

Through her Instagram Stories, the sassy redhead gave fans a tour of her professional home office.

She panned the camera to her heavy-duty light that stood over her technician’s table. She showed the layout of the room and some of the other items she had in there before drawing attention to her credentials that were hung on the wall.

In the video, Hayley remarked, “Here is my little clinic that I converted in my house. This is where I do my aesthetics. It’s really cute.”

Her professional Instagram bio for @classenaesthetics says that her business is in Cornwall and that she is an “Advanced Aesthetics Practioner” who specializes in “Russian Lips, Facial contouring,” and “Anti Wrinkle.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also touts her affiliation with Below Deck in her bio as well.

Her latest post on her aesthetician Instagram page shows off lip injections that she gave to a client. She showed the before and after and talked about the results in her caption.

She described, “Just a subtle 0.6ml of filler to accentuate that Cupids bow and add a touch of volume to both the top and bottom lips. Natural looking filler is amazing when you don’t really want to change the way your lips look but just want them a little more defined. Also a great way to start your journey into filler!”

Hayley De Sola Pinto and Fraser Olender have formed a close connection

Below Deck viewers have heard chief stew Fraser Olender praise Hayley’s personality and ability to carry out her job on the show.

The pair seem to laugh a lot when they work close to each other and it looks like their working connection has transformed into a real friendship.

Hayley recently dedicated an Instagram Story post to her love and admiration for Fraser.

She reshared a picture from Fraser’s Instagram and called him “gorgeous,” before saying that he was, “one of the most stunning human beings inside and out.” Hayley also referred to Fraser as being “HILARIOUS,” and commented that she hopes Below Deck viewers are enjoying watching their bond grow.

Pic credit: @hayleydesolapinto/Instagram

Hayley spoke about her boyfriend on the latest episode of Below Deck

Hayley briefly said she had a boyfriend earlier this season, but viewers got to hear an earful about her and her boyfriend’s relationship.

While on her break, Hayley spoke with her boyfriend Joss and showed him how bad the bottom of her feet looked. The pair had a cute laugh and loving exchange before Hayley said in her private interview that her and Joss’ relationship was “great.”

She went on to say that communication was not the most important aspect of their relationship and laughingly admitted that it was actually a sexual favor from her end.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.