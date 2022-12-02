Below Deck: Hayley De Sola Pinto and Fraser Olender gush over friendship

Fraser and Hayley became besties on Below Deck Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck stars Hayley De Sola Pinto and Fraser Olender have gushed over the friendship they built while filming Season 10 of the hit yachting show.

Fraser returned for his second season on Below Deck, but he’s the man in charge of the interior this time around.

Hayley is one of his crew members, and she came in hot with her comments, especially about her looks.

Only two episodes have aired in Below Deck Season 10.

However, it’s pretty clear that Fraser and Hayley are bonding as Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb are clashing.

That was proven even further with recent comments Hayley and Fraser made about each other.

Fraser Olender calls Below Deck’s Hayley De Sola Pinto ‘one of my best friends’

The chief stew recently spoke with Decider to discuss his return to Below Deck and his new role. Fraser did address the tension between Camille and Alissa, teasing that those two are a source of major drama this season.

When asked about working with Hayley, Fraser had nothing but good things to say about her.

“She’s one of my best friends now, truly, and I speak to her every single day,” he expressed.

Fraser also revealed Hayley gave him a sense of home as they both hail from England. Hayley was super supportive of Fraser, something he greatly appreciated on and off-screen.

“She’s everything she describes herself as and more, but equally one of the most beautiful and caring souls I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” Fraser shared with the website.

Below Deck star Hayley De Sola Pinto gushes over Fraser Olender

After hearing the kind things that Fraser said about Hayley during his interview, she used Instagram Stories to reveal his words brought tears to her eyes.

Hayley went on to call Fraser “one of the most beautiful human beings I have the pleasure to call one of my best friends.” She admitted that she couldn’t have gotten through the Below Deck process without Fraser by her side.

The stew will always be grateful to her new bestie and in awe of who Fraser is as a person. Hayley ended her message by tagging Fraser and calling him her rock.

Pic credit: @hayleydesolapinto/Instagram

There will be a little something for everyone on Below Deck Season 10. Along with viewers watching the burgeoning friendship between Fraser Olender and Hayley De Sola Pinto, a love triangle emerges thanks to bosun Ross McHarg and his womanizing ways.

Plus, Captain Lee Rosbach’s health issues are front and center, leading to him making a shocking announcement.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.