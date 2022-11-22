News Below Deck: Fraser Olender talks being first male chief stew, dishes Season 10 ‘no boundaries’

Fraser gets real about his new job and the new Below Deck season. Pic credit: Bravo Below Deck’s Fraser Olender has talked about being the first male chief stew and dished a “no boundaries” Season 10 of the show. Fraser returns for his second stint on Below Deck, but this time around, he’s the boss.

Along with being the boss, Fraser makes history as the first male chief stew in the Below Deck franchise.

Ahead of the premiere, Fraser got real in an interview about what it’s like to have the honor of being the first male chief stew.

As the new season kicks off, Fraser’s opening up about what fans can expect and what it’s like for him to hold the honor.

“I feel very honored. I can’t quite believe it. I think I’ve got some huge shoes to fill, or be it male shoes. But it’s great. It’s amazing to see that the industry is sort of finally accepting anyone for the role,” he shared.

Regardless of his new title, Fraser’s bringing his wit and sass to the season, especially those who work for him.

Fraser Olender says Below Deck Season 10 has ‘no boundaries’

Also, in his interview with E! News, Fraser dished a little bit on the upcoming season and the crazy new crew members.

“There are no boundaries this season. I feel like everyone dips their toes in everyone’s water. I can’t tease more than that,” the chief stew expressed.

However, he did spill a little bit more than that, as Fraser shared that his new role meant a lot more hard work for him. Fraser shared that on the second day, he literally became so overwhelmed he wasn’t sure if he would survive the season.

Spoiler alert, Fraser does last the entire season as the chief stew. No, he didn’t share if the rest of the crew makes it all the way through or not.

Fraser did tease that there are some “difficult children” on the season when dishing his new colleagues, though.

Below Deck stars send Fraser Olender good vibes ahead of Season 10 premiere

Heather Chase, Fraser’s chief stew on Below Deck Season 9, used Instagram Stories to share a couple of photos of her friend. They did some sparring on the show but have remained good friends off-screen.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Courtney Veale spent time with Fraser at BravoCon. The blonde beauty shared an Instagram post wishing the new Below Deck crew good luck, with a shoutout to Fraser. A swipe ripe shows the two of them together.

Hayley De Sola Pinto is a member of the interior team working for Fraser on Below Deck Season 10. She used a picture of her and Fraser to tease the new season and remind fans to tune into the premiere.

Fraser Olender was grateful for his role as chief stew on Below Deck Season 10. However, he also admitted it was very challenging, and Below Deck fans will get to see all sides of it play out on the small screen.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.