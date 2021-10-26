Below Deck fans react to Captain Lee Rosbach’s replacement Captain Sean Meagher

Captain Sean made quite the impression on Below Deck viewers during the Season 9 premiere. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans have reacted to Captain Lee Rosbach’s replacement Captain Sean Meagher following the Season 9 premiere.

There’s no question it was a shock for Below Deck viewers not to see Captain Lee at the helm of the hit-yachting show. When the Season 9 trailer dropped, it was revealed that the stud of the season would miss part of the season.

Captain Sean recently opened up about stepping in for the OG captain of the Below Deck franchise. The captain had never seen the show and admitted no one can ever replace Captain Lee.

While the new captain didn’t give away any spoilers, Captain Lee said his goal was to be the best version of himself during filming.

Below Deck fans react to Captain Lee’s replacement Captain Sean?

However, Below Deck viewers weren’t quite prepared for watching Captain Sean on screen in place of Captain Lee.

Twitter was buzzing about the captain switcheroo. A couple of users were not impressed with how Captain Sean micromanaged the picnic or his welcome speech about firing people.

WTH is with this angry Capt we got instead of Lee ?

I got an "angry elf" vibe from him – so did the mate next to him 😄😄😄 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/0ejnUBDK7i — RealityTVChick (@RealityTVbich) October 26, 2021

I admit that I’m new to yachting and #BelowDeck. But should the Captain be micromanaging the staging of a picnic? Shouldn’t the captain be on the boat? He is doing way too much. pic.twitter.com/tUwet5WCUg — Bernie Sander’s Inauguration Mittens (@ClassyVintage) October 26, 2021

Another user felt bad for how the new captain treated Eddie Lucas, running the first officer ragged.

Pic credit: @elynn1978/Twitter

It didn’t take long for social media to compare Captain Sean to Captain Sandy Yawn. The Below Deck Med captain is also a micromanager, but she doesn’t even step up and do anything.

Captain Sean is a bigger micro manager than Captain Sandy #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/LAz9nCmmG8 — Bravo Bitchxs (@bravobitchxs) October 26, 2021

There was no shortage of negative remarks about the new captain. However, some Twitter users found him funny and quirky. One even mentioned Captain Sean should be added to the Below Deck family.

Pic credit: @Ayksha/Twitter

Pic credit: @mrsangiecox/Twitter

Other Twitter users couldn’t help but compare Captain Sean to other people, such as Hugo from Succession.

Captain Sean and Hugo on Succession are the same person #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/w2FyXAsVRM — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) October 26, 2021

Captain Sean makes his mark on Below Deck fans

No doubt Below Deck fans missed Captain Lee. Most of social media was talking about missing him, not just their feelings about Captain Sean.

WHEN IS CAPTAIN LEE COMING BACK? I ain’t got no time for Captain Sean. #BelowDeck #StudOfTheSea pic.twitter.com/otzbAFKg7n — Karylin! 🍾 (@KARYLiiN6) October 26, 2021

One user was all about having Captain Sean on the show for a moment.

Miss Capt Lee but loving Capt Sean for the moment #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/kRKi70pmUa — Mandy (@Yo_Mandym) October 26, 2021

Captain Sean was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the Below Deck Season 9 premiere. One fan commented about funny the captain was on the show.

Season 9 of Below Deck has only just begun. Captain Sean Meagher has left an impression on fans. Captain Lee Rosbach will be back at some point this season, but Captain Sean is in charge until then.

What are your impressions of Captain Sean? Do you like him or want Captain Lee back ASAP?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.