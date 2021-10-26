Below Deck fans react to Captain Lee Rosbach’s replacement Captain Sean Meagher

Below Deck fans have reacted to Captain Lee Rosbach’s replacement Captain Sean Meagher following the Season 9 premiere.
There’s no question it was a shock for Below Deck viewers not to see Captain Lee at the helm of the hit-yachting show. When the Season 9 trailer dropped, it was revealed that the stud of the season would miss part of the season.
Captain Sean recently opened up about stepping in for the OG captain of the Below Deck franchise. The captain had never seen the show and admitted no one can ever replace Captain Lee.
While the new captain didn’t give away any spoilers, Captain Lee said his goal was to be the best version of himself during filming.
Below Deck fans react to Captain Lee’s replacement Captain Sean?
However, Below Deck viewers weren’t quite prepared for watching Captain Sean on screen in place of Captain Lee.
Twitter was buzzing about the captain switcheroo. A couple of users were not impressed with how Captain Sean micromanaged the picnic or his welcome speech about firing people.
Another user felt bad for how the new captain treated Eddie Lucas, running the first officer ragged.
It didn’t take long for social media to compare Captain Sean to Captain Sandy Yawn. The Below Deck Med captain is also a micromanager, but she doesn’t even step up and do anything.
There was no shortage of negative remarks about the new captain. However, some Twitter users found him funny and quirky. One even mentioned Captain Sean should be added to the Below Deck family.
Other Twitter users couldn’t help but compare Captain Sean to other people, such as Hugo from Succession.
Captain Sean makes his mark on Below Deck fans
No doubt Below Deck fans missed Captain Lee. Most of social media was talking about missing him, not just their feelings about Captain Sean.
One user was all about having Captain Sean on the show for a moment.
Captain Sean was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the Below Deck Season 9 premiere. One fan commented about funny the captain was on the show.
Season 9 of Below Deck has only just begun. Captain Sean Meagher has left an impression on fans. Captain Lee Rosbach will be back at some point this season, but Captain Sean is in charge until then.
What are your impressions of Captain Sean? Do you like him or want Captain Lee back ASAP?
Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.