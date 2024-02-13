Below Deck fans blast ‘messy’ Ben Willoughby for stirring the pot

Below Deck fans have blasted deckhand Ben Willoughby for his messy behavior and stirring the pot on Season 11.

Ben came in hot for his second stint on the hit yachting show after not being given the bosun role.

Instead, he returned as a lead deckhand, immediately taking issue with Bosun Jared Woodin.

Ben isn’t necessarily wrong for his treatment of Jared, who doesn’t seem to be able to hack it as bosun.

What he is wrong for, though, is stirring the pot between stews Cat Baugh and Barbie Pascual.

Ben’s actions have Below Deck fans coming for him, just like Fraser Olender did in the most recent episode.

Below Deck fans blast ‘messy’ Ben Willougby for stirring the pot

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, with Below Deck fans taking aim at Ben over his recent behavior.

“#BELOWDECK: ben is such a little b***h. this is why i didn’t want him back this season. he’s messy and he was involved in camille girl drama last year,” read one comment.

#BELOWDECK: ben is such a little bitch. this is why i didn’t want him back this season. he’s messy and he was involved in camille girl drama last year. pic.twitter.com/yy0dkZEby4 — — cam saint laurent — (@HUSBANDMATERlAL) February 13, 2024

Messy Ben was one hot topic, with a user expressing love for the lead deckhand while also exposing his actions.

Now Ben, I love you but you’re being messy right now. Don’t do it #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/UUxvARh8ly — Haute Bohème (@Timothy_II) February 13, 2024

Another simply just let it be known that Ben was being messy and stirring the pot.

Ben being a “b**ch” was mentioned more than once on the social media platform.

Ben is such a little bitch. I hate this kind of guy. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/57vNrp4Jyk — Trampoline with Eyes™️ (alpha gay)🌈 (@Teresasbrain) February 13, 2024

“Ben is only stirring the pot between Barbie and Cat so he can get some female attention #BelowDeck,” said an X user.

Ben is only stirring the pot between Barbie and Cat so he can get some female attention #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/eeuXcTmzeP — Jamie Steinberg ♡ (@NotYerAvgChick) February 13, 2024

More Below Deck fans sound off on Ben Willougby meddling in stew drama

There was a comment about Ben meddling in the girl’s drama because that’s what he likes to do with the ladies.

OMG of course Ben is getting involved in the girls drama #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/0YsBWnHMcg — Reality Shizzzz (@realityshizz) February 13, 2024

Ben’s gossiping was brought up also because, let’s be honest, he acted like a middle-aged schoolgirl.

“Trusting Ben is an issue. I didn’t like.him last season and like him even less this season. He’s gonna be trouble.” wrote one user.

Trusting Ben is an issue. I didn't like.him last season and like him even less this season. He's gonna be trouble. #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/XS8XMXbtyF — DatelessRealityTVJunkie (@DatelessJ) February 13, 2024

A different comment declared Ben was wrong, but Cat was too, for running to Fraser to tattle on Barbie.

Ben was so wrong for telling Barbie but Kat was also wrong for reporting Barbie over something she started. So much drama lol 🤣⚓️ #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/u7ZdP5vqvV — Jak (@TooRealReality_) February 13, 2024

Speaking of Fraser, he was given props for going straight to Ben and telling him to basically stay out of the interior drama instead of stirring the pot.

S/O to Fraser for immediately going to Ben and nipping that crap in the bud. No meddlers allowed 🙅🏻‍♀️#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/k0oR8KLlIS — NothingButtheTruth (@life_truthof) February 13, 2024

“Between Jared and Ben. Not sure who’s actually worse. #BelowDeck,” stated an X remark.

Between Jared and Ben. Not sure who’s actually worse. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/1d83FjUiF9 — Anna Sanchez (@nannasbananas) February 13, 2024

Ben Willougby isn’t making the best impression on Below Deck fans.

After all, we just got rid of Kyle Viljoen and his pot-stirring ways on Below Deck Med. We don’t need it on Below Deck Season 11.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.