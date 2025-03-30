Below Deck Down Under’s Harry called a ‘treasure’ amid Wihan leadership chaos

Below Deck Down Under star Harry Van Vliet has fans loving him this season, especially since Bosun Wihan Du Toit isn’t shining.

The most recent episode featured Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Chief Stew Lara Rigby, and Harry losing patience with the bosun for very good reasons.

Harry even chatted with Captain Jason Chambers about Wihan’s lack of leadership.

As Monsters and Critics reported, speculation that Wihan will get fired soon has mounted.

The more Wihan continues to do things his way, the better Harry looks, and Below Deck Down Under viewers have taken notice.

X (formerly Twitter) has been on fire with Below Deck Down Under fans praising Harry and taking aim at Wihan.

Below Deck Down Under’s Harry called ‘treasure’ amid Wihan leadership chaos

“Harry is a below deck treasure… Wihan better chill out. #BelowDeckDownUnder,” read an X.

Harry is a below deck treasure… Wihan better chill out. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/vjxLLJStvi — Jas (@Jas__Thom) March 25, 2025

Another X pointed out how Harry pretty much carries the deck crew and called out Wihan as a bosun.

Wihan is the worst bosun yet! Harry is literally carrying the deck crew right now #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/JACF3wV2Dr — MAFSUK (@MAFS_AUS) March 29, 2025

“#BELOWDECK: go ahead and send wihan home and promote harry. wihan is useless. he can’t even take simple instructions,” read one X.

#BELOWDECK: go ahead and send wihan home and promote harry. wihan is useless. he can’t even take simple instructions.#BELOWDECKDOWNUNDER pic.twitter.com/Aq0AJkfE0M — — C | A | M | E | R | O | N — (@its1stclassCAM) March 25, 2025

The fight between Wihan and Harry over the schedule was also brought up, with the X user standing up for the deckhand.

First of all Harry looked visibly exhausted. Second of all why are you upset that your crew wants to be directed and notified of what they need to do? #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/g2tMzMSymR — Linda (@mzcaramelbunni) March 25, 2025

“Wihan thinking the Sous Chef was flirting all because she apologized for raising her voice to her superior is DELUSIONAL Harry said it best, this is Below Deck and NOT the Bachelor #BelowDeckDownUnder,” wrote another X user.

Wihan thinking the Sous Chef was flirting all because she apologized for raising her voice to her superior is DELUSIONAL



Harry said it best, this is Below Deck and NOT the Bachelor #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/00dlyOoKFo — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) March 25, 2025

Not everyone was Team Harry, though. Some Below Deck Down Under fans took issue with his running to Captain Jason to talk about Wihan.

Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Harry running to Captain Jason

“Unpopular opinion, because I absolutely love him….. Harry’s a tattletale….lol. He’s the ‘go between’ the crew ladies on the yacht & their love lives; like a little Cupid & he absolutely keeps Captain Jason informed on everything, maybe too much,” read an X.

Unpopular opinion, because I absolutely love him…..



Harry’s a tattletale….lol.



He’s the “go between” the crew ladies on the yacht & their love lives; like a little Cupid & he absolutely keeps Captain Jason informed on everything, maybe too much.



#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/Qzb9PDEVAs — Moe ✌🏻❤️ 🎶 (@LuvnwineMaureen) March 25, 2025

There was one that reminded Harry of the saying “snitches get stitches.”

A different one mentions Captain Jason’s love of Harry, so Wihan better watch how he treats the deckhand.

#BelowDeckDownUnder Wihan is not aware of how much Jason likes Harry. He's messing with the wrong one. pic.twitter.com/lvKJ1MtOCj — Tinadog (@Tinadog4) March 25, 2025

So many thoughts on Harry and Wihan. Below Deck Down Under spoilers tease more trouble for Wihan, which means fans will likely have more to say after the next episode.

The season has hit the midway point, and you can see how many episodes are left and when the finale is here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.