Below Deck Down Under: Who is new stew Taylor Dennison?

Taylor is one of two crew members joining Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under welcomed new stew, Taylor Dennison, and fans are wondering about the brunette beauty.

Taylor came as a replacement for fired stew Magda Ziomek. Below Deck Down Under viewers know that Captain Jason Chambers let Magda and chef Ryan McKeown go within minutes of each other during Season 1 Episode 14, putting the crew in a bit of a frenzy.

Soon two new crewmembers, Taylor and chef Nate Post joined the team house before the charter began. It was a bit of chaos, but Taylor certainly proved she knows her stuff.

Who is Below Deck Down Under stew Taylor Dennison?

Taylor immediately bonded with chief stew Aesha Scott on the show because they are both Kiwis, meaning they hail from New Zealand. It wasn’t just their hometown connection that made Aesha thrilled to have Taylor as part of the interior crew, it was her experience too.

The new stew has plenty of yachting experience, having worked in the industry since she was 18 years old. At age 23, Taylor has five years under her belt but admits it can be challenging because people don’t always listen to her because she’s so young.

As for her personal life, Taylor admitted on the most recent episode of Below Deck Down Under that she was in a relationship. No, Taylor isn’t another Magda who’s obsessed with her boyfriend. Taylor gives off Aesha vibes knowing her job comes first, then her man.

What else is there to know about Taylor?

After her Below Deck Down Under gig, Taylor hung up her yachtie uniform. Taylor revealed she’s no longer in yachting via an Instagram announcing her stint on the Below Deck spin-off.

“SO, I thought I’d try one more thing before hanging up my Stewie skort. Find me covered in hives and struggling to get my words out on #belowdeckdownunder now on @peacocktv,” she wrote on the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thanks to several of her social media posts, it’s become clear Taylor has returned to New Zealand for the next chapter in her life. Taylor’s Instagram bio is very vague, so there’s no information regarding what she’s doing today.

What is clear from her Instagram is that Taylor’s selfie game is on point. Taylor recently stunned as she shared a close-up of her using natural hues for her makeup.

Another one featured her sporting a hat, scarf, and jacket while she held her phone in hand to get the best shot.

Taylor Dennison has joined the Below Deck Down Under team. Less than a handful of episodes remain in Season 1 but that’s still plenty of time to get to know the new stew.

So far, Taylor has been a great addition to the dynamic interior that is Tumi Mhlongo and Aesha Scott.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.