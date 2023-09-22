Below Deck Down Under stars look back on Season 2

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 wrapped up this week with a finale that had a little something for everyone.

There’s no doubt that the current season of Below Deck Down Under took the show to a whole new level.

One reason is because of the new Below Deck dynamic duo, Captain Jason Chambers and chief stew Aesha Scott.

The finale has several crew members looking back on the season and giving props to everyone involved.

Captain Jason used Instagram to share a video with various clips from the season while expressing his gratitude and excitement for being part of the show.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

“Very grateful and very proud to be part of the whole team that make this happen. 😎 Season 2 is a wrap and the people that are involved in the field and the editing team that work so long after to put this together, you are amazing, THANK YOU. 🙏 To everyone that enjoyed this season we appreciate you all. I love engaging with you all and can’t wait to do another season – 🤞,” he wrote.

The captain was just the beginning of the social media message of gratitude from the crew for a fantastic season.

Aesha Scott and Joao Franco reflect on Below Deck Down Under

Taking to Instagram, Aesha shared a series of photos along with a caption that had her talking about the highs and lows of the season. Aesha even revealed her favorite moment was Culver Bradbury not knowing about Cupid.

The chief used a good portion of her caption to thank all those behind the scenes who made the show happen.

“I am so incredibly proud to be a part of something so special,” she shared before adding later, “You’re all much more talented than I am and we love you!”

Joao Franco shared a picture of himself in his element to reflect on the season. He shared a list of all the things that Below Deck Down Under viewers didn’t see on the show.

The bosun also gave a list of all the things he’s done after the show.

“Thank you all for the love and support! I went on and did EXACTLY what I set out to do – no regrets 😊 besides my s****y hair cut!😂,” Joao ended his message.

Below Deck Down Under stars Culver Bradbury and Harry van Vliet look back on Season 2

Culver also posted a carousel of pictures from the season. The deckhand wrote a lengthy caption that begin with him talking about the crew bond.

Then he expressed his thanks to all those involved in making the show and shared his appreciation for the fans. Culver also revealed what he did when the cameras stopped rolling.

“I believe things in life never happen to you they happen for you and I’m so grateful to live the life I do. Thank you to everyone who follows along and has been a part of the ride ❤️” are the words of wisdom Culver ended his caption with.

Harry van Vliet took to Instagram too, sharing several behind-the-scenes moments from Season 2. The deckhand wrote a long caption to get in everything he needed to say about his time on the show.

His post kicked off by admitting the show was the hardest thing he’s ever done.

“We all had our ups and we all certainly had our downs however, I would not have changed anything. I have made some of my best friends for life from this show and cherish and value these friendships unconditionally. I need to thank all the crew members for such a fantastic season, and for making my time onboard so enjoyable. I will never forget all the fun moments we had and shared together,” Harry shared.

Harry thanked all the production crew for their hard work, as well as the fans for supporting him during this journey.

There was so much love and appreciation for Below Deck Down Under. It takes a village, and the crew members made sure the production team was giving their props.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there won’t be a reunion show, and chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph revealed why it wasn’t happening.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.