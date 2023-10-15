Below Deck Down Under stars Aesha and Captain Jason nominated for The Bravos: Here’s how to vote for them

Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers have been nominated for The Bravos after their killer season of Below Deck Down Under.

The Bravos are awards that will be handed out during BravoCon in just a few weeks.

On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen revealed that Vicki Gunvalson would receive the Wifetime Achievement Award at the three-day fan event.

However, several other awards will also be given out, and fans will pick the winners.

The Bravos have various categories, with Captain Jason and Aesha earning nominations.

Let’s take a look at The Bravos that they are nominated for and how to vote for them.

First up is the Vicki Gunvalson Gag Award, where Aesha and Captain Jason are nominated for her putting in his contacts all the time on Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

They are up against John Fuda from The Real Housewives of New Jersey for getting his chest hair waxed. RHOC star Emily Simpson drinking water out of her dog’s bowl got a nomination.

Luann de Lesseps eating testicles on Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake made the list, as did Phil Brooks pooping and not flushing it during Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

The other category Captain Jason landed in was The Bunny Honoree For Most Iconic Bravo Item for his legendary disco helmet.

Gizelle Bryant’s missing tequila bottle on RHUGT and Kyle Cooke’s tiny cowboy hat on Summer House are also in that category.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon’s Bluetooth speaker made the cut, and so did Sheree Whitfield’s SHE NEWS Newspaper from RHOA.

How to vote for Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott to win The Bravos

The official BravoCon site has a section for fans to vote for The Bravos. Only one vote per category can be cast per day until voting ends on October 26.

BravoCon takes place on Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5, in Las Vegas. The winner of the awards will be announced at a special WHHL live event.

Other categories for The Bravos include Rookie Of The Year, BravoCon Follies: Song Of The Year, “Who Said That?” Award For Colloquial Excellence, Best Dressed… In A Costume, The Dorit Kemsley Award For Chicest Bravolebrity, and Greatest Shade Thrower.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain was nominated for Greatest Shade Thrower for her new series Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate.

Make sure to vote for Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers to win one of the first ever The Bravos Awards. Click here to vote.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.