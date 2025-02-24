Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina says ‘best bits’ of Anthony drama aired, reveals if he apologized to her

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph has been speaking her truth about Sous Chef Anthony Bird after his Below Deck Down Under exit.

There’s no love lost between Anthony and Tzarina, that’s for sure.

Below Deck Down Under fans knew it was only a matter of time before one of them hit their breaking point.

It happened only three episodes into the new season, which resulted in Anthony getting sent packing by Captain Jason Chambers after the sous chef accepted a new job.

Tzarina has shed light on what it was like working with Anthony and the aftermath of his firing.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Tzarina gave the show props for getting Anthony’s edit right.

Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina says ‘best bits’ of Anthony drama aired

Anthony was consistently throwing shade at Tzarina behind her back. Below Deck Down Under, viewers saw first-hand how he didn’t respect her.

Watching it back, Tzarina also saw the disrespect and admitted Below Deck Down Under was spot-on with Anthony’s edit.

“[Below Deck] definitely aired the best bits for everyone to understand what it was like. It is so easy to say, ‘Well I did say this or that.’ But it doesn’t really matter. It is what it is. That’s what happened,” she expressed to Us Weekly.

The chef explained that it’s not lost on her that she has things to improve on. After all, this isn’t her first Below Deck Down Under rodeo, and last season helped her learn a few things about herself.

Has Anthony apologized to Tzarina?

There’s no question that confusion surrounding Anthony’s role on Below Deck Down Under was a problem from day one. Tzarina revealed that was true even more than what we saw on-screen.

Watching the episodes back confirmed to Tzarina that Anthony has some growing to do. The chef also addressed whether Anthony had apologized to her.

“And [there was] definitely space for growth for the future when he joins a boat. But there hasn’t been an apology,” she told the outlet.

Despite her issues with Anthony, Tzarina still feels for him having to watch back the episodes of his brief stint on the show. It’s one reason she doesn’t need an apology.

“I think it’s just better that he doesn’t think about me and he looks after himself and goes through the next steps,” Tzarina spilled. “It is difficult watching yourself back. So I can’t even imagine what he’s going through.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tzarina and Captain Jason butt heads in the aftermath of Anthony’s exit, and it gets bad.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under has just gotten started. If the first three episodes indicate what’s to come, we are in for one roller coaster of a ride.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.