Below Deck Down Under star Magda Ziomek rocks lingerie to promote funny things in life

Below Deck Down Under star Magda Ziomek rocked lingerie to promote the funny things in life as she continues to burst with positive vibes.

Magda’s time on reality television ended before Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under came to a close. Captain Jason Chambers fired the stew for her lack of working and spending too much time on her phone.

These days the blonde bombshell has proven she’s put the Below Deck Down Under drama behind her. Magda’s been focused on modeling, spirituality, and simply sharing positivity via social media.

Magda Ziomek rocks lingerie to promote funny things in life

Those who follow Magda on social media know she’s not shy about showing off her assets. Magda often puts her killer body on display to gain attention and share a powerful message.

The most recent example includes Magda sharing a video of her on Instagram wearing purple and blue lingerie. Magda’s face is never fully seen in the video, but there’s plenty to take in as she pulls up the see-through top to accent her ample cleavage.

Next, she tugs up on her bottoms to show off her toned tummy before turning to the side to give her followers a rear view of her outfit. Magda shakes her rump a little, then turns around to blow a kiss to the camera putting her boobs on full display.

“It’s a funny thing about life If you refuse to accept anything but the best, You very often get it. 🌑 #newmoon,” was the caption on the post with Magda tagging SHE lingerie.

Below Deck Down Under baddie Magda shows off her stuff in Bali

Last month Magda chilled topless to showcase Bali views revealing she has relocated, at least for now.

Magda put her sexy on display at the skateboard park in Bali to make a statement. In another video, Magda not only wore the lingerie again but donned a skimpy one-piece style bikini, posing with a skateboard. She even proved she’s got some skateboard skills too.

Most recently, Magda was in selfie mode as she sported an orange dress tied around the neck, strategically covering her chest area. She looked sultry at the camera with a caption that read “#18 🍀.” A closer glimpse at the image reveals Magda has her lucky number tattooed on her arm.

Magda Ziomek from Below Deck Down Under joins Below Deck Med stars Katie Flood and Jessica More, who have been using their assets to get their messages across to fans.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock and will premiere Monday, July 11, on Bravo.