Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has revealed she and her man Scotty Dobbo have made a major life change.

Aesha has been living her best life ever since she met Scotty following her stint on Below Deck Med Season 5.

The couple has spent years living in Colorado and traveling the world in a van.

Yes, the world, and yes, a van, as they are both very outdoorsy people.

However, Aesha and Scotty have decided to put down roots in a place they both call home.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This week, Aesha dropped some exciting news for Below Deck Down Under fans in a life update that has her and us smiling.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott reveals major life change

Taking to Instagram, Aesha announced that she and her man are officially homeowners in New Zealand.

“GAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH GUESS WHAAAAAAT!!!!! SOLD!!!!! TO US!!!!!!!! WE HAVE FINALLY GONE UNCONDITIONAL ON A HOUSE 😭😭😭😭😭😭,” she began her caption.

The new homeowners were all smiles in a picture that had them holding a big SOLD sign. Aesha also gave some insight into their house-hunting journey.

“After five months of offers and hopes going up and then down, having been conditional three times, and still living out of suitcases on the floor we have finally gone unconditional on a place we both ADORE!!!!!! We both felt at home the moment we walked in the door!!!,” the Bravo personality explained.

Aesha ended her message thrilled to have a place to call home, but also let her fans know that she and Scott have no plans to stop traveling the world.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Aesha’s IG Post to become flooded with love and happiness from her Below Deck family.

Below Deck stars react to Aesha Scott’s house news

“YAAAAAYYYYY!!! * So happy for you two,” wrote Tumi Mhlongo, who worked with Aesha on Below Deck Down Under Season 1.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale gushed over the news and shared excitement for this new chapter in Aesha and Scotty’s life. Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher also showed her happiness for the chief stew.

The Below Deck family comes out for Aesha. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Aesha’s Below Deck Down Under Season 2 co-star Adam Kodra popped in with positive vibes for the good news. Hayley De Sola Pinto from Below Deck Season 10 expressed her happiness for the couple.

“So damn proud of you two 😭💘💘😭💘😭💘💘💘 love you guys!” wrote Anastasia Surmava, who remains good friends with Aesha after meeting on Below Deck Med Season 4.

More friends celebrate Aesha’s news. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

It’s a big congrats to Aesha Scott, who became a first-time homeowner along with her boyfriend, Scotty Dobbo.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has yet to film. Here’s hoping that the next big news we hear from Aesha has something to do with the show.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.