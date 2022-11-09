Aesha was on fire in one of her latest fashionista ensembles. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott is a vibe in a short black skirt and crop top as she struts her stuff on New York City streets.

Aesha has been a fan favorite since she appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4.

The brunette beauty’s popularity in the Below Deck family sky-rocketed when she helped launch Below Deck Down Under in the chief stew role.

When she’s not on-screen, Aesha updates fans on her life via social media.

Over the past few months, though, Aesha has been giving her 572k Instagram followers glimpses of her changing fashion style.

She took that to the next level with her BravoCon looks, including one that had her looking stunning on the city streets.

One of Aesha’s jaw-dropping looks for BravoCon weekend was a glamorous outfit that showed some skin. Aesha used Instagram to show her in a fun black miniskirt that hit her mid-thigh with a matching black zip-up crop top that bared her toned abs.

The top also had a color and long sleeves as it fit Aesha in all the right places. Aesha wore her hair slicked back and completed the look with some funky open-toed heels.

Three images made up her Instagram Stories share. Two of her walking on the New York City streets, and the last image was a mirror selfie presumably taken in Aesha’s hotel room that had her making it clear the style was all her team, not Aesha.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

That wasn’t the only jaw-dropping black glam outfit that Aesha rocked at BravoCon either. Aesha was beyond gorgeous in a long black dress with a sheer middle, one puffy sleeve, and a high slit.

In a video shared on Instagram, Aesha joked about the look being “effortless” as she posed in various positions on a balcony with NYC in the background.

Aesha Scott has filmed Below Deck Down Under Season 2

At BravoCon, news broke that all Below Deck shows will return for a new season in 2023. Below Deck Down Under fans were given a special treat when Aesha and Captain Jason Chambers debuted a sneak peek at Season 2.

The season was filmed last spring as Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under hit Peacock airwaves. Although a premiere date and new cast have yet to be revealed, chances are Season 2 will drop on the streaming service next week and air on Bravo in the summer.

Until then, Below Deck Down Under can keep up with Aesha Scott’s various looks and travel journeys through her many social media shares.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.