Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott goes full glam in bikini as Season 1 ends

Aesha sizzles off-screen as Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under wraps up. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott goes full glam in a bikini a Season 1 of the yachting show comes to an end.

Aesha has been killing it in the Below Deck family since she joined Season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean. The New Zealand native’s witty one-liners, sense of humor, work ethic, and roaring laugh have made Aesha a fan favorite.

As Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under wraps up and Aesha ends her first stint as chief stew on a Below Deck show, the brunette beauty has given fans something else to talk about.

Aesha Scott goes full glam in bikini as Below Deck Down Under Season 1 ends

This week Aesha showed off a side of her that Below Deck Down Under viewers don’t see very often. Aesha put her stunning figure on display in a photo she shared to her Instagram Stories.

Donning a rust-colored bikini that showed off her flat tummy, lean legs, and cleavage, Aesha knelt in the sand, looking off to the side. Aesha’s long brown locks were pulled back with a matching thick headband, and one hand touched her head.

“Had sooo much fun with @joeyreger!” was written on the smoking hot image.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Along with revealing her photoshoot on her IG Stories, Aesha also shared an Instagram post that revealed more details.

“One of last nights looks! Can’t wait to show you guys some of the piccies!!! @joeyreger was sooo fun to work with and made you feel so comfortable!! For any budding photographers out there, I think the key to a great shoot is to be fun and let the person feel free to move without judgment. Let your energies bounce off each other!” read the caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Below Deck stars react to Aesha’s smoke show photo

The comments section was flooded with replies to the smoking hot photo of Aesha all glammed up. A few members of the Below Deck family dropped by to share their thoughts on the picture too.

Aesha’s good friend, Anastasia Surmava wrote, “OMG HELLO GORGEOUS WOMAN. Giving me sexy Gypsy vibes.”

Below Deck alum, Josiah Carter replied, “Yaaaasssss,” with a fire emoji, while Below Deck Med alum Julia d’Albert stated, “always shinning.”

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

This isn’t the first glammed-up bikini photo Aesha has shared recently.

The reality TV star revealed her press day zoom look: a cute cream-colored tank top and rust-colored bikini bottoms.

Aesha Scott rocked the first season of Below Deck Down Under with her stellar chief stew skills. For those who didn’t catch the Below Deck spin-off on Peacock, the show is coming to Bravo this summer.

Find out when Below Deck Down Under will air on Bravo here.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Peacock.