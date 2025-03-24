Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Marina’s fed up with the deck team and the guests’ experience takes a turn

Below Deck Down Under spoilers for Season 3, Episode 8 tease some unexpected moments are coming to the hit yachting show.

We are nearing the half point for Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under.

The current charter, number four, takes a turn with the guests playing a game fans definitely didn’t see happening.

This point in the season also means crew tensions are mounting, which is the case between Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros and the deck team.

There’s also more Bosun Wihan Du Toit complaining and not doing his job.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Two sneak peeks for Below Deck Down Under provide some insight.

Below Deck Down Under meets Fear Factor

After a day of bike riding and beach picnicking, the guests have some gross yet interesting fun on their final night on the Katina yacht. They gather for a Fear Factor-like game.

In the game, they are given various gross foods to eat, like roaches, bats, and various types of balls. Deckhand Harry Van Vliet plays host as the guests sit across from each other to eat the disgusting foods.

In the footage, the guests have to tackle mystery boxes. Below Deck Down Under viewers must tune in to see how that plays out.

We also see that Wihan continues to complain about Chief Stew Lara Rigby, which earns him an eye roll from Stew Brianna Duffield.

Bri isn’t the only one losing patience with the bosun and the deck crew.

Marina gets frustrated with the deck team

In the other preview video, Wihan, Johnny Arvanitis, and Adair Werley are supposed to be helping Marina clean the guest cabins. However, they are more focused on making turtle sex jokes and screwing around than cleaning.

When Harry comes to join in on the fun, it becomes too much for Marina. She loses her mind via her confessional, especially since Marina is already angry that she got put on housekeeping again.

Lucky for her, Lara and Bri soon learn what is happening because Harry leaves the group and runs to tell them in the galley. It should surprise no one that Lara isn’t thrilled. The news will likely prompt Lara to chat with Wihan once the charter ends.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under spoilers reveal that Lara and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph were already upset with Wihan over his lack of organization for the beach picnic.

It sounds like Below Deck Down Under viewers should prepare for a lot of crew drama in the next episode.

To watch the full preview clip with Marina, click here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.