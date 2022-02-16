Below Deck Down Under: Here’s everything we know about Below Deck spin-off

What’s going on with the Below Deck spin-off Below Deck Down Under? Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under was one of two Below Deck spin-offs announced last spring with the news both shows would drop in 2022.

A few weeks into the new year, Below Deck fans are anxiously waiting to hear when Below Deck Down Under will premiere. There was speculation the show was going to be released on January 28. However, the date came and went with no news dropping.

Some information regarding the new series has been revealed, so let’s take a look at everything we know about the Below Deck spin-off so far.

Below Deck Down Under cast and filming details

Not long after news broke Below Deck Down Under was joining the Below Deck family, the new spin-off went into production. The series was filmed in Australia starting in mid-May 2021 and following the typical six-week production schedule, wrapping up in late June 2021.

The rumor mill was buzzing that one Below Deck alum would help launch the show, with speculation chef Leon Walker was the chosen one. Well, it turns out that’s not the case.

While an alum will help launch Below Deck Down Under, it’s not Leon. Below Deck Mediterranean’s Aesha Scott joins the show in the chief stew role.

Not all of the other crew members have been revealed yet. However, Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage has uncovered a few yachties joining the series.

Magda Ziomek will be part of Aesha’s team, helping with service and keeping the guests happy.

Tumi Mhlongo rounds out the interior crew. Right now, it’s unclear who will be the second stew and who will be the third stew.

Chef Ryan McKeown takes over the galley for the Below Deck Down Under Season 1.

The deck team consists of Benny Crawley, and so far, he’s the only deck crew member who has been leaked.

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under hasn’t even aired yet, but a casting call has already gone out for Season 2. The call was for guests looking for a fun-filled vacation in Australia on a luxury yacht.

Unlike the other shows in the Below Deck franchise, Below Deck Down Under won’t air on Bravo. Instead, Below Deck Down Under will drop on Peacock.

The streaming service has become a hot spot for spin-off shows, like The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip and the Days of our Lives limited series Beyond Salem.

As for a premiere date, Below Deck fans should expect an announcement any day now. When Below Deck Down Under was announced, the release shared the series would premiere in early 2022.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21. Once that season has kicked off, there will likely be an announcement for the Below Deck Down Under premiere.

Perhaps the show will drop in late March or early April. Below Deck fans should expect new episodes of Below Deck Down Under to drop weekly, not all at once. That’s what Peacock has done with other originals.

Are you ready for Below Deck Down Under to premiere?