Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Season 3 delay after Emmy nomination

Below Deck Down Under can now be referred to as an Emmy-nominated show.

The Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier this week, and Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under made the cut.

Below Deck Med Under was nominated in two categories: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 featured a near sexual assault that was handled perfectly by Captain Jason Chambers, Aesha Scott, and the production team.

Unsurprisingly, the show earned Emmy nominations, which are so deserved.

However, the nod has fans riled up as Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under continues to be MIA on Bravo’s schedule.

Below Deck Down Under fans ‘demand’ Season 3 after Emmy Nomination

After a super successful Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, fans were certain the show would return this summer. Instead, though, another season of Below Deck Med has been playing out.

The delay and the Emmy nomination have fans demanding Season 3 hit Bravo airwaves.

“Ok, now can we have season 3??? We demand @captainjchambers BACK!!!!! @pacock,” read one fan comment on the official Below Deck Instagram account, while another expressed, “Greatest – Please bring Down Under back.”

Other fans joined in requesting to see Captain Jason and Aesha back on screen together, with one fan demanding that Aesha be taken off Below Deck Med and back to Below Deck Down Under.

“One of the best Captain Jason; dignified, no nonsense man.Expects high standards from his staff without micro managing. Big mistake BRAVO if season 3 didn’t happen,” wrote a fan.

Several expressed excitement and congratulations over the prestige nomination but also want Season 3 on air ASAP.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard and Below Deck Down Under alums, Harry Van Vilet and Magda Ziomek also discussed the Emmy nomination.

Other shows competing against Below Deck Down Under for an Emmy

In the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category, Below Deck Down Under is up against Vanderpump Rules, Love on the Spectrum, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, and Welcome to Wrexham.

Ironically, in the Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, Below Deck Down Under is competing against all the same shows except for Vanderpump Rules, which Deadliest Catch replaced.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 15, at 8/7c on ABC.

Below Deck Down Under’s Emmy nomination has fans sounding off on Season 3 remains up in the air.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that we do know that Season 3 has been filmed, so hopefully, Below Deck Down Under will be back when Below Deck Med Season 9 wraps this fall.

Are you ready for more Below Deck Down Under and hunky Captain Jason?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo.