Below Deck Down Under bombshell Magda Ziomek bares cleavage for OnlyFans tease

Magda proudly shows off her assets. Pic credit: @magdaziomek/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under bombshell Magda Ziomek bares her ample cleavage for OnlyFans tease.

Magda has been heating things up since she premiered on Below Deck Down Under Season 1.

As the Peacock original plays out on Bravo, the blonde beauty has been using it to help her modeling and influencer status.

Below Deck Down Under fans know Magda is far from shy regarding her body. She has no problem flaunting her goods for motivation and inspiration, either.

Recently, Magda has been using her killer bod to promote her OnlyFans account. Magda gets pretty risqué on social media, so she has to push the envelope further for the adult subscription platform.

The model left little to the imagination to gain more traction on OnlyFans, as she follows in the footsteps of Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ashley Marti who makes bank from that kind of content.

Magda Ziomek bares cleavage for OnlyFans tease

Taking to Twitter, Magda opted for a super sexy pose as she wore a white tank-up and a pair of jean shorts. The tank was pushed up so far that it barely covered her nipples, showing a lot of skin with her ample cleavage hanging out.

Magda’s toned abs were on display as she arched her back to accent her chest and tugged down on her jean shorts, nearly exposing her lady parts.

“Come say hi 🙃 Hit the link in my bio 😘” she wrote on the photo.

Come say hi 🙃



Hit the link in my bio 😘 pic.twitter.com/tmxigDMtoX — Magda Ziomek 🌸 Top 1.7% 🌸 (@IamMagdaZiomek) July 15, 2022

The link in her bio was to her OnlyFans account. Magda charges $18.75 per month, with discounts for three months, six months, and a year subscription. Nudes, strip teasing, lingerie, customs, glam, and No XXX are the categories on her OnlyFans account.

Below Deck Down Under’s Magda Ziomek steams up social media

Magda continues to steam up social media despite her OnlyFans push. The blonde bombshell recently went buns out to show her love of the sea in a skimpy bikini.

Striking a pose in the ocean, Magda arched her back, letting her long locks cascade down her back, writing, “(n.) a lover of the sea, someone who loves the sea, ocean.”

Another one had Magda showing off her tanned and toned body in a white bikini as she lounged on the beach, soaking up the sun.

One photo had her feeling the sun on her face with her eyes closed, living in the moment. The second image was a rear view of the teeny tiny bikini.

Magda Ziomek won’t be back for Below Deck Down Under Season 2. Captain Jason Chambers, who recently sported an undies look himself, fired her, and that appears just fine with her.

The bombshell beauty’s living her best life while focusing on her modeling career and OnlyFans content.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is also streaming on Peacock.