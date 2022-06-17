Below Deck Down Under: Benny Crawley reveals where he stands with Jamie Sayed

Benny isn’t holding back his true feelings about Jamie. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under star, Benny Crawley has revealed where he stands with Jamie Sayed amid Season 1 drama on and off-screen.

It’s certainly been one intense ride for Jamie and Benny. The bosun has wanted Benny fired for a while, but Captain Jason Chambers had the deckhand’s back.

As the season plays out on-screen Benny and Jamie have been extremely vocal about each other off-screen. Now with the end of the season nears, Benny has teased where he stands with Jamie today.

Where do Benny Crawley and Jamie Sayed stand today?

There has been a lot of back and forth in the media between Benny and Jamie. The deckhand spoke with DailyMail Australia and Benny spilled all the tea on his relationship with his former colleague.

Benny shared that once the cameras stopped rolling, he and Jamie did build a friendship. However, they are no longer speaking.

“It was lovely to hang out after the show, but then I got back and I saw him still putting out articles about me not being competent, or me driving the tender because I couldn’t be on the boat – I was the only one with a license and the experience!” Benny explained.

The deckhand admitted he was shocked at the things Jamie was saying about him, especially when it came to Benny’s yachting experience and character. Benny also dished that working for Jamie was “really intense” and he had to “watch his back” a lot.

This is not the first time Benny has had to set the record straight that he was not a green yachtie. Along with defending his yachting skills, Benny also stood up for his friends Aesha Scott and Brittini Burton after Jamie called them bullies.

Benny enjoyed his Below Deck Down Under stint

Despite the tension with Jamie, Benny has nothing but good things to say about being on Below Deck Down Under. Benny has been gushing over his time on the yachting show via Instagram since it debuted.

In a recent Instagram post, Benny shared a beautiful moment with the deck team, which also included Culver Bradbury.

“What a journey it’s been! One of the many beautiful moments shared with the deck team on Thalassa! And one of the best office views in the world,” he captioned the photo.

Benny also gave a shout-out to the all-male charter guests who loved to fish at night.

The end is almost here for Below Deck Down Under, and Benny Crawley has made it crystal clear he no longer speaks to Jamie Sayed. There’s no doubt their falling out and more will take place at the Season 1 reunion show.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 finale drops on Thursday, June 23 on Peacock.