Magda shows off her spiritual and sensual side. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under beauty, Magda Ziomek gets naked for Venus as she keeps fans from the new Below Deck spin-off talking for many reasons.

Magda has made quite the impression on Below Deck Down Under viewers. The blonde beauty is up for anything, like doing a Marilyn Monroe dance for charter guests aboard the M/Y Thalassa luxury yacht.

However, the third stew’s work ethic has been questioned too. Magda bashes Aesha Scott to chef Ryan McKeown when the chief stew scolds her for lack of work in the Below Deck Down Under mid-season trailer.

The drama on-screen is certainly intense but off-screen, Magda promotes positive vibes and good energy.

Magda Ziomek gets naked for Venus

In a recent social media post, Magda stripped down to her birthday suit, all in the name of art. With the ocean as her backdrop, a naked Magda poses with her hands placed on a rock.

Magda has her back to the ocean and one leg stepping up to a different rock to hide her lady part. She also strategically has her arms placed so that her breasts are not on full display either.

There was a second photo in the message of the goddess Venus.

“This is Venus’ place, For she loves so [sic] smile at the bright #sea And make sailors happy. All around her the sea trembles, Seeing her loveliness,” Magda captioned the post, which also included a second picture.

The comments section of Magda’s naked photo was filled with positive messages for the Below Deck Down Under star.

Several fire emojis were spotted, as were the remarks “You’re so beautiful,” “Stunning,” and “Good Lawd.”

Other users gushed over Magda and didn’t hold back sharing just how good she looked in the naked photo.

Magda is a daydreamer

As mentioned above, Magda is not only all about living her best life, but she is also all about spreading good energy. Magda uses her social media platforms to promote those things.

One way she does that is with eye-catching pictures and poetic messages. The posts can have simple notes or lengthy messages to give out that good energy.

“When I’m Daydreaming…” Magda wrote in one post alongside a gorgeous black and white photo of her wearing a skimpy bikini top and black pants showing off her toned abs.

Magda Ziomek from Below Deck Down Under isn’t afraid to show off her killer body to spread positivity. The model recently went topless for good vibes as she ended a dream Mexican vacation.

There’s still plenty of Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under to play out, which means viewers are just getting to know Magda and her Zen side.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.