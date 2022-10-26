Magda strikes a pose in a jaw-dropping bikini. Pic credit: @magdaziomek/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under bombshell Magda Ziomek stunned in a zebra bikini as she gave her fans something to think about.

Magda made waves on Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off as she butted heads with chief stew Aesha Scott over work ethic.

The stew was often shown on her phone, being far more concerned about her relationship with her boyfriend than work. Captain Jason Chambers fired Magda with a couple of charters left in the season.

These days Magda keeps busy with her burgeoning modeling career.

Magda has been traveling the world since filming the show, including a stop in New York City to appear on Watch What Happens Live. She also walked in New York Fashion Week.

This week she used Instagram to show off her stunning model skills in a jaw-dropping post and revealed some words of reflection.

Magda Ziomek escapes in skimpy zebra bikini

In the snap, Magda’s standing in front of a beach volleyball net with her hands above her head as if she was shielding her face from the sun. Magda was rocking a teeny tiny zebra bikini, highlighting her long, lean legs and toned tummy.

The two-piece suit left little to the imagination but covered all of Magda’s necessary body parts for a sultry look. Magda looked slightly down as she faced the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“escaping my mind to the faraway places,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Magda tagged Bali, Indonesia. Island of Gods, which happens to be where she spent a lot of time earlier this year. She dropped a lot of stunning photos and content from her time in Bali.

One of those shots had Magda going topless for mountain views and intriguing words.

Below Deck Down Under’s Magda Ziomek sizzles in LBD

While in New York City in September, Magda was busy with photoshoots to keep her social media feed on fire. Magda did one shoot that had her sizzling in a little black text.

Four photos made up the Instagram share featuring Magda sporting a super short black that hugged her perfectly. The off-the-shoulder dress had long sleeves that flared out at the end and covered part of her hands.

Magda wore her hair pulled back and messy with stiletto black open-toed shoes completing the look. In the pictures, she was in various poses, including sitting in a sexy style on the floor, lying on the floor with her shoes against the wall, and one with Magda seated on a chair, staring sultrily at the camera.

Although she didn’t make the best impression on Below Deck Down Under, Magda Ziomek has been making a name for herself modeling content on social media. The blonde beauty keeps her followers entertained, that’s for sure.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.