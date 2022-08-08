Below Deck Down Under beauty Aesha Scott proves orange is her color for bikini beach vibes

Aesha has been showing off her fashion style outside of the yachtie uniform. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under beauty, Aesha Scott proves orange is her color in beachy photos.

Aesha has been a fan favorite since she premiered on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4.

The brunette beauty upped her fan game when she took on the chief stew role and helped launch Below Deck Down Under with hunky Captain Jason Chambers.

As the latest Below Deck spin-off hits Bravo airwaves after its original Peacock run, Aesha has been making the publicity rounds. In July, Aesha was a guest on Watch What Happens Live, rocking a tight orange dress.

When she’s not promoting her reality television stints, Aesha has been reconnecting with friends, like one of her Below Deck Med besties, and traveling with her man, Scott Dobson.

Orange seems to have become Aesha’s signature color, whether she’s glammed up or chilling a the beach, and it looks fabulous on her.

Aesha Scott proves orange is her color for bikini beach vibes

Over the past few weeks, Aesha has given her social media followers a glimpse at a fun photo shoot she did this spring, where she rocked an orange bikini.

The reality TV starlet teased the project as Below Deck Down Under Season 1 wrapped up on Peacock. A couple of weeks ago, Aesha took to Instagram to declare orange really is her color.

Aesha shared three photos in the IG post from her orange bikini photo shoot. The brunette beauty was lying on the sandy beach with her toned abs and orange bikini top in full view.

She was in full glam, with her long brown hair flowing down her back. Aesha looked into the distance in two images and stared right into the camera in the other picture.

“I just really love orange I think it’s my colour, and sand and sun and margaritas and my love and my family and my friends and traveling and just so many things,” Aesha captioned the post, also crediting photographer Joey Reger for the stunning photos.

Below Deck stars react to Aesha Scott’s fabulous orange bikini pictures

The comments section of Aesha’s post flooded with love from her Below Deck family.

Below Deck Med stars Kyle Viljoen, Courtney Veale, and Katie Flood, who’s been heating up social media too, reacted to Aesha’s jaw-dropping look.

Aesha’s good friends Tumi Mhlongo and Anastasia Surmava also popped in the comments section to gush over the yachtie.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Hot on the heels of Aesha looking fine on social media came the news that she will be at BravoConn in October.

The network added Aesha and Captain Jason Chambers to the event shortly after Rachel Hargrove backed out, slamming Bravo and Below Deck.

Aesha Scott continues to make a name for herself in the Below Deck world. Whether on or off-screen, Aesha keeps being herself, and she looks fantastic while doing it.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.