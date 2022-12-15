Below Deck Down Under beauty Aesha Scott is a disco queen in sequin jumpsuit with plunging neckline

Aesha Scott shows off her fashionista style. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under fan favorite Aesha Scott was a disco queen in a sparkling jumpsuit with a plunging neckline as she reunited with familiar faces.

Ever since Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under ended, Aesha has been showing off her stellar fashion sense.

The brunette beauty did just that as she channeled her inner 70’s vibe for the Worlds Largest Disco party, which happened earlier this month.

Aesha gave her 532k followers a look at her jaw-dropping outfit via Instagram Stories, revealing the outfit hugged her in all the right places.

The jumpsuit was sleeveless with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination as Aesha showed it off from various angles.

Two angles were her from behind as she walked onto a stage, while another was a front shot revealing just how low the neckline plunged.

She tagged the brand REVOLVE, which Aesha’s good pal Anastasia Surmava also sported to show off her pregnancy style.

“Here we goooo!!!! @ worldslargestdisco begins!!” was written on a couple of the pictures.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

The reality TV star also used Instagram to open up about her look for the high-profile event and reveal Below Deck Med Season 7 star Kyle Viljoen was with her at the event.

Kyle was spotted in the video, which captured not just the disco event but their whole weekend. The footage also showed her rocking the jumpsuit, as well as her glam process.

There’s no question that Aesha’s a people person, and that was evident in the video, too, as she enjoyed her time on stage at the World’s Largest Disco. She also opened up about her weekend in the caption.

“WHAT A WEEKEND!!!!! Disco Fever in Buffalo, NY! We went to Buffalo to attend the Worlds Largest Disco, which raises money for Camp Good Days, a place where children with cancer can go and have fun and feel like normal children,” Aesha shared in part of her caption.

Aesha also spilled that she and Kyle went to a hockey game and got on the jumbotron. The Below Deck Down Under star gushed over being able to give back and her time at Niagara Falls.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott partners with Cecilia Kang for photoshoot

In October, Aesha hit up New York City for BravoCon, where Below Deck Down Under fans got to see a completely different side of her. The brunette beauty used the weekend as an opportunity to do some modeling too.

Aesha was a fashionista that gave off Lady Gaga vibes, and that’s not all. She teamed up with couture fashion designer Cecilia Kang for a black and white photoshoot to show off a jaw-dropping look. The designer is also the Co-Founder & Creative Director of Fashion Club Inc. ART

The designer and Aesha shared a video from the shoot, with Aesha looking fabulous in the designer dress.

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under has been trading in her chief stew uniform for a more glamorous look. Never fear, though, she will be back in her yachtie attire soon enough when Below Deck Down Under Season 2 premieres next year.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.