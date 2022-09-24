Below Deck Down Under beauty Aesha Scott in skimpy bikini soaks up ‘last rays of summer’

Aesha looks fabulous as she gears up to say good-bye to summer. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under beauty Aesha Scott isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to summer as she soaks up some sun in a tiny bikini before the cold weather sets in.

Aesha has been having the time of her life this summer traveling around the United States.

The brunette beauty even caught up with some of her good pals from the Below Deck family.

First, she reunited with her Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 pal, Anastasia Surmava in New York City.

Most recently, Aesha had a mini Below Deck Down Under reunion with one of her favorite Season 1 co-stars.

Throughout all her travels and reunions, Aesha has brought her fashion A-game since she doesn’t have to sport her yachtie uniform.

This week was no exception, as she used social media to give one last shout-out to warmer weather.

Aesha Scott in skimpy bikini soaks up ‘last rays of summer’

Taking to Instagram, Aesha shared a selfie of her lounging by a pool. Sitting on a yellow and white beach towel, Aesha took the picture from up above.

With sunglasses on her face, Aesha rocked a multi-colored strappy bikini that showed off her taut tummy and glowing tan. Only part of her face was featured due to the angle of the photo.

“Trying to soak up the very last rays of summer! It’s already started to turn windy and cold up here in the mountains. Luckily I only have a couple more months and then I’ll be escaping to NZ to hit summer down there 😆☀️,” was the caption on her post.

Aesha also tagged the swimsuit brand Bydee to reveal that’s where she got her stunning bikini.

Before she heads back to New Zealand for the summer season there, Aesha will be making another pit stop in New York City. She will join several Below Deck stars at BravoConn 2022 in October.

Below Deck Med alum Aesha Scott calls Bydee brand her favorite

If Aesha’s swimsuit looks familiar, that’s because she has sported it before on social media. The brunette beauty did a mirror fashion show, rocking a couple of different bikinis from the Bydee brand.

In another post, Aesha revealed that Bydee is her favorite. This time Aesha was wearing a bright orange and yellow swimsuit, while her “my sissy boo Chief Stew!” wore the one featured in Aesha’s IG post above.

Whether she’s entertaining viewers on Below Deck Down Under or via social media, Aesha Scott’s fashion sense is always on point.

As for her future on Below Deck Down Under, well, Season 2 has been filmed, and Aesha’s back as chief stew. However, one of her favorite co-stars has traded in Below Deck Down Under for Below Deck Med Season 8.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.