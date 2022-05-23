Below Deck Down Under baddie Magda Ziomek shares sexy pictures eating watermelon

On social media, Magda Ziomek shared sexy photos eating a watermelon with Below Deck Down Under fans. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under third stew, Magda Ziomek took her sexy-styled pictures to another level by incorporating a watermelon into her recent post.

The 25-year-old Polish model has been geotagging her Instagram photos in exotic locations and has turned up the heat with revealing photos.

Magda wore a small white crop top with a string bikini bottom as she held a half-eaten watermelon slice in one photo and showed herself eating it in the next.

This pilot season of Below Deck’s Australian spinoff has been a roller coaster for Magda who has tried to get along with chief stew Aesha Scott and improve her job skills without having an attitude.

Magda used her Instagram to post two photos where she looked sexy in a tiny outfit while eating a slice of watermelon.

The blonde and tan beauty looked stoic while holding a partially eaten large slice of watermelon in her first picture geotagged in Cape Town, South Africa.

Magda’s second photo highlighted herself ready to eat the other part of the slice.

The barely-there outfit Magda wore was a white cold-shoulder bandeau top with a triangle-style pink bikini bottom. She wore her hair down and a small tattoo could be seen hiding behind the bottoms of her outfit.

Magda Ziomek ran into issues on the job this season on Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under viewers have watched Magda struggle to improve her stewardess skills while having contention with chief stew Aesha.

Magda’s excessive data usage coupled with the extent to which she communicated with her boyfriend back home were both issues that Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha had to address.

While Magda did show signs of improvement with her service, speed, and adherence to cell phone usage parameters, she backslid which frustrated Aesha.

Another big mistake was made by Magda when she talked badly about Aesha behind her back with chef Ryan McKeown who BDDU viewers know has not gotten along with Aesha all season.

Word got back to Aesha about Magda’s ill feelings about her and Aesha had to have an uncomfortable conversation with Magda addressing the hurtful things that were said.

This season of BDDU is winding down but there may still be time for Magda to leave on a high note.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.