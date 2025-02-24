Below Deck Down Under and Bachelor Nation crossover coming: Here’s what we know

Two reality TV worlds are colliding this season on Below Deck Down Under.

It’s no secret that the Below Deck shows are famous for having Bravo crossovers.

Several Real Housewives have appeared in various installments of the hit yachting franchise.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht even had a RuPaul’s Drag Race crossover when Detox was a primary charter guest.

Now a Bachelor Nation alum will appear on Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Captain Jason Chambers recently teased the guest, and what he said might surprise some Bachelor Nation fans.

Who is the Bachelor Nation alum appearing on Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise alum Corinne Olympios will be a charter guest on Below Deck Down Under this season.

Corinne was considered the villain on Season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall. She was eliminated in week 8 following the hometown visits.

The blonde beauty signed on for Bachelor In Paradise Season 4 but quit after the first week. Most recently, Corinne used her villain status to secure a spot on House of Villains Season 1.

Captain Jason says Corinne appears on Below Deck Down Under with her sister and friends. We don’t yet know when her charter will happen.

However, the hunky captain did give fans some insight into what to expect from Corinne.

What did Captain Jason say about Corinne’s charter on Below Deck Down Under?

After Corinne appeared in a quick tease in the Season 3 trailer, Captain Jason was bombarded with questions about The Bachelor alum.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Captain Jason admitted Corinne’s group were “great” charter guests.

“They were fantastic,” he shared before admitting he never met Corinne before the show.

Captain Jason also expressed the group might have been too sweet for Below Deck Down Under.

“They were sweet. It’s probably too nice,” the captain stated without giving any details.

When speaking with Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six, Captain Jason teased more about Corinne and her friends’ upcoming charter.

“We had a ball,” Captain Jason dished, adding, “They put a little bit of pressure on the stewardesses, which we all like to see them running around. They didn’t mind a drink or two, and they didn’t mind getting in the water. And they’re not too bad looking either.”

It sure seems like Below Deck Down Under viewers will see a different side to Corinne Olympios than Bachelor Nation saw of her.

Plenty of charters are left to play out since Below Deck Down Under just started and we could see Corinne soon.

