Below Deck Down Under alum Tumi Mhlongo teases new role, love triangles, and drama on Below Deck Med Season 8

Below Deck Down Under alum Tumi Mhlongo has a new role on a new show, and she’s spilling some tea on both.

Tumi has taken over the role of chief stew on Below Deck Med Season 8.

The chief stew position has been a revolving door since Hannah Ferrier was fired during Season 5 of the Below Deck spin-off.

However, all that might change with Tumi taking over as chief stew, especially since she vibes well with Captain Sandy Yawn.

Ahead of the Below Deck Med Season 8 premiere, Tumi got real about switching Below Deck shows, her new crew members, and so much more.

Tumi serves up some tea, and it’s oh-so-good!

Speaking with TV Insider, Tumi admitted that she did get some advice from her former chief stew on Below Deck Down Under, Aesha Scott. Tumi shared that Aesha told her it was going to be hard but to stay true to herself.

That piece of advice came in handy for Tumi when clashing with stew Natalya Scudder. Tumi had her hands full dealing with the destructive dynamic between Natalya and Kyle Viljoen.

“I knew coming in I really needed to stand up for myself. I’m not going to demand respect from people, but they do need to respect my position and the fact I’m in charge. They need to respect that there are reasons I do certain things. Just respect the position,” Tumi shared with TV Insider.

The new chief stew also hinted at some tension between her and chef Jack Luby. Although she didn’t drop any spoilers, Tumi did admit it’s not as bad as chef Ryan McKeown and Aesha on Below Deck Down Under Season 1.

Tumi Mhlongo talks Below Deck Med Season 8 crew and love triangles

The Below Deck Med Season 8 trailer revealed a crazy crew filled with love triangles, drunken shenanigans, and fights galore. Tumi echoed that during her interview, opening up about her new colleagues.

“There are so many big personalities. A lot. Almost too much. When you’re dealing with such strong personalities, there are always going to be conflicts and issues. It’s kind of like little kids running around where you have to whip them into shape,” she expressed to TV Insider.

When it comes to crew drama, Tumi teases plenty of it. There are a lot of hookups and love triangles, which Tumi isn’t a part of at all.

Despite all the craziness that comes with being on this season of Below Deck Med, Tumi’s happy she went through the experience. Tumi gained a lot of confidence navigating the onboard dynamic and her interior team.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tumi shared a message to Below Deck Med fans asking them to be kind as the new season gets underway.

Are you ready for Below Deck Med Season 8 and to see Tumi as chief stew?

Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.